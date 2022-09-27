Disney World, Universal Orlando among Florida theme parks closing ahead of Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian churns closer to the U.S., Florida’s theme parks are hurriedly preparing for its arrival.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, just miles from where the hurricane was previously expected to make landfall, was the first park to shutter ahead of the storm. Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, SeaWorld Orlando and LEGOLAND Florida will follow suit on Wednesday.

“Everything revolves around the safety of our guests and team members,” Universal Orlando Resort said in a statement to USA TODAY.

Here’s how Florida’s biggest theme parks are bracing for Hurricane Ian and what guests should know.

The Cheetah Hunt roller coaster runs without passengers at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on June 10, 2020.

Busch Gardens closes

“To ensure the safety of our ambassadors, guests and animals as Hurricane Ian moves through Florida, Busch Gardens will be closed today, Sept. 27, through Thursday, Sept. 29,” the Tampa theme park posted on Twitter Tuesday.

The safari-inspired park houses a wide array of animals, including penguins, lions and giraffes.

In an email to annual pass holders, Busch Gardens said all tickets for canceled dates would be automatically extended through the end of the year. And annual pass member guest tickets expiring Sept. 30 will be extended through Oct. 16. Guests with ticket questions can email [email protected]

Disney World is closing

Disney World has rarely closed for severe weather in its five decades of operation, but all four of its main theme parks will close Wednesday and Thursday. Disney Springs will also close Wednesday and likely remain closed Thursday.

“We are monitoring weather conditions so we can make timely decision for the safety of our cast and guests, including when it’s safe for cast to return to the site to prepare for reopening,” Disney Parks tweeted late Tuesday afternoon.

Additionally, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park and its Winter Summerland and Fantasia Gardens miniature golf courses will close Wednesday and Thursday. Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park was already closed.

Several resort accommodations will be closed Wednesday through Friday. Guests with existing and upcoming reservations at the following locations are being contacted individually.

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages beginning Tuesday and Thursday have also been canceled.

Universal Orlando will close

Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal’s Volcano Bay water park and CityWalk will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Halloween Horror Nights are canceled Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Universal Orlando plans to reopen Friday “as conditions permit.”

In the meantime, the resort told USA TODAY, “Our hotels are currently at full capacity and will remain operational as they focus on taking care of our guests.”

Guests who have not yet arrived and booked travel through Universal may reschedule or cancel their trips by calling 877-801-9720, per the resort’s severe weather policy. Guests who booked through third parties are directed to make arrangements through those.

SeaWorld Orlando is closing

SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando and Discovery Cove will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

“We are taking all necessary precautions – including the implementation of our comprehensive weather preparedness plan – to keep guests, employees and animals safe,” the park said in a statement to USA TODAY.

All tickets for Wednesday and Thursday have been extended through the end of the year. Annual guest member tickets expiring Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 have been extended through Oct. 16.

LEGOLAND Florida will close

LEGOLAND Florida, LEGOLAND Water Park and Peppa Pig Theme Park will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Hotel guests with existing reservations will be allowed to stay there, according to the resort’s website.

The resort told USA TODAY any park tickets dated for Wednesday through Sunday will automatically be extended through the end of the year, and vacation stays for canceled dates may be rebooked without penalty. Details on the resort’s hurricane policy can be found at legoland.com/hurricane.

For more information, guests can email [email protected] or call 888-690-5346 once the resort’s call center reopens. That’s also closed due to the hurricane.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Disney World, Universal, Busch Gardens brace for Hurricane Ian