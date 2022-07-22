Disney World descends into chaos as 2 families brawl in huge Magic Kingdom fight

A dispute between two families in line at Disney World turned ugly on Wednesday when the altercation escalated into an all-out brawl.

Somewhere in Fantasyland between Cinderella’s Castle and Peter Pan’s Flight, the warring families traded punches and profanity, as onlookers screamed in the background, Fox 35 reported. The fracas continued at the Orlando, Florida, theme park for several minutes before park personnel and deputies broke it up.

“We came upon it, and it appeared as though it took about two minutes for two security personnel to arrive. Deputies arrived probably about five minutes after that,” an eyewitness told the local Fox station.

According to the Daily Mail’s reporting, the incident began when a female Disney guest waiting to get into Mickey’s PhilharMagic realized she had left her phone on her electric conveyance vehicle and left the line to get it, while her family remained. When she returned, another family tried to block her from rejoining the line. Her family then reportedly waited outside the theater and confronted the other group.

Related video: Brawl breaks out inside UK supermarket over social distancing

DISNEY CHANGES ITS CAST MEMBER NAMES TO ‘FAIRY GODMOTHER’S APPRENTICES’ TO BE MORE INCLUSIVE

“We don’t appreciate you guys pushing my younger sister,” one of them reportedly said to the other family.

From there, the confrontation devolved into a shouting match and then a physical fight before security and law enforcement got involved.

Fireworks go off around Cinderella’s castle during the grand opening ceremony for Walt Disney World’s Fantasyland in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Dec. 6, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette/File Photo

DISNEY WORLD GUESTS’ ESCAPE FROM SINKING SPLASH MOUNTAIN LOG BOAT CAUGHT ON VIDEO

One of the men involved ended up hospitalized with a facial laceration with others suffering smaller bruises, the Daily Mail reported.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the hospitalization and told Fox News that they arrested three people for misdemeanor battery.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS PROFANITY

Videos of the incident began popping up on social media but were later taken down. Footage of the brawl can still be found on the Walt Disney World News Today blog.

This is hardly the first fight at the Disney park this year. In May, deputies told Fox 35 a woman reportedly suffered bleeding on her brain after hitting her head on the ground during a fight she and her husband had with other park visitors as they tried to situate themselves before a fireworks show.