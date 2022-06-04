Disney Under Fire For Employee Interrupting Park Marriage Proposal – The Hamden Journal

A video showing a Disneyland Paris theme park marriage proposal being interrupted is drawing online condemnation for ruining a couple’s special moment.

Newsweek reports that the video, initially posted to Reddit and now gone viral, has been upvoted 85,000 times.

The man proposing marriage to his girlfriend reportedly asked permission from a park employee before mounting a platform in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle to pop the question. As he drops to his knee holding a ring box, a male employees runs into the scene, darts between the couple, and grabs the ring box. He then gets off the platform and gestures to the couple to complete their ceremony off the platform.