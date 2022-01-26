Disney+ To Launch In 42 Countries – Global Briefs – The Hamden Journal

Disney+ To Launch In 42 Countries

Disney+ has moved to the next stage of its rapid international rollout and will launch in 42 countries and 11 territories this summer. Major countries in which the Mouse House’s streamer will launch include South Africa, Turkey, Poland and the United Arab Emirates. Disney+ is also moving to Israel, Egypt, Poland and the Vatican City, amongst others. The streamer, which has grown rapidly since opening in the U.S. just before the start of the pandemic, is already in established EMEA areas such as the UK, Scandinavia, France and Germany. It is ramping up international original commissioning by targeting 60 original productions over the next two years.

Channel 4 Orders ‘The Bridge’ Series Two; Moves to Vietnam

Channel 4 and HBO Max have recommissioned a second series of hit Spanish format The Bridge, with the show moving from Wales to Vietnam and Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu joining as host. Produced in the UK by Banijay label Workerbee, The Bridge sees 16 contestants grapple to build a bridge across 1,000 feet of water over 12 days to reach a £200,000 ($270,000) jackpot, which has been doubled. The first series was narrated by James McAvoy with no host but this one will feature Odudu presenting in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam, joined by adventurer Aldo Kane. The Bridge was created in 2017 by Banijay Iberia label Zeppelin as El Puente and has since sold to Brazil, Australia, The Netherlands and Africa. The UK version will once again air in the U.S., Latin America and Asia on HBO Max. “We thought that building The Bridge in Wales was an epic challenge given the physical and mental endurance needed as well as coping with the Welsh weather but this second series is in another league,” said exec producer Rick Murray. Elsewhere, Channel 4 has acquired Woodcut Media’s A Royal Guide To, a six-part factual entertainment series that spotlights the numerous and somewhat little-known protocols, etiquette and customs the British Royal Family adhere to.

‘Normal People’ Writer To Adapt ‘The Abstainer’ For TV

Normal People writer Mark O’Rowe is adapting The North Water author Ian McGuire’s latest thriller into a six-part limited TV series. O’Rowe, who was nominated for a BAFTA for 2008’s Boy A, will pen a TV version of The Abstainer for Gub Neal’s Newen-backed indie Ringside Studios, with no broadcaster currently attached. Set in Manchester and New England in the 1800s, the book follows the underground Irish nationalist Fenian Society, who, following the public hanging of three of their members, plot bloody revenge. O’Rowe was one of three writers on BAFTA-winning BBC Three hit Normal People alongside the author of the source material Sally Rooney, while McGuire’s North Water was adapted into a BBC Two series by Andrew Haigh starring Colin Farrell and Stephen Graham.

UK’s Candour Productions Restructures

UK indie Candour Productions has restructured, promoting Head of Production Julie Heselgrave to MD and bringing in former Nat Geo and TCB Media Rights Commissioner Hannah Demidowicz as Director of Development. The move has been taken following the Leeds-based indie’s first BBC Two order for Yorkshire Born, following the work of midwives in Bradford, which came after a BBC tender process. Heselgrave will be responsible for the day-to-day operations and Demidowicz will spearhead the development strategy. “We’ve come out of the shadow of the pandemic stronger than ever and with a host of really exciting commissions this year — and this change in management structure is a reflection of our growth,” said Founder Anna Hall.