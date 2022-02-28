Disney to Halt Movie Releases in Russia After Ukraine Invasion

The Walt Disney Company is halting the release of its upcoming films in Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming ‘Turning Red’ from Pixar,” a spokesperson for The Walt Disney Company said in a statement Monday. “We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation. In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees.”

Disney is the first U.S. film studio to take a stance against Russia, since the Feb. 24 invasion. However, it’s currently unclear how long the studio’s ban will remain in place. The next tentpole Disney has on the slate is the upcoming “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” from Marvel Studios, which is set to open on May 6. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which was released by Sony last year, grossed $45 million in Russia.

TheWrap reached out to representatives from several other movie studios earlier Monday and have not yet heard back.

Earlier in the day, Netflix said it had no plans to add any state-run Russian channels to its service, which under a Russian regulation could try and mandate that Netflix carry the stations.

“Given the current situation, we have no plans to add these channels to our service,” a Netflix spokesman told TheWrap. The statement alludes to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The spokesperson did not comment on whether the company had informed Russia of any decision.