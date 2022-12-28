Disney Theme Parks Ask Patrons To Show “Courtesy” While Visiting The Happiest Place On Earth – The Hamden Journal

In a sign of the times, Disney theme parks are reminding patrons that they need to behave civilly when visiting the ostensibly family-friendly locations.

A new “courtesy” tab on both parks’ websites spell out the expectations for those who visit the park.

“We ask all who come to this happy place to treat others with respect, kindness, and compassion,” the notice section says, providing links to the park’s rules.

The notice begs that patrons “treat others with respect,” a much-needed admonition in the wake of a few brawls at the parks, some of them captured on social media.

Those who do not comply will be asked to leave.

KTLA reported the Disney World notice was added in mid-December, while the Disneyland update was added in the last few days.

Disneyland has not commented on the new section.

Disney World in Orlando, Florida was the scene of a massive brawl this July.

Video posted online shows at least six people simultaneously engaged in physical combat, as dozens of others hover at the edges, some trying to break it up and others at times joining the fray.

One large group of about a half-dozen people are dressed in coordinated red shorts and white t-shirts with mouse ears on the front. They seem to be fighting with another equally large group, at least one of whom is heard using a racial slur.

Disney parks aren’t the only ones having issues. Knotts Berry Farm was forced to close early this summer when fights among youths broke out. The park instituted new rules to quell future outbreaks.

Previously, Knotts required all guests 17 and younger to be accompanied by a 21-or-older chaperone on Fridays and Saturdays, but now the theme park is requiring it on Sundays and may add other days of the week if necessary.