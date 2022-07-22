Disney Television Animation Ups Two To VP Current Series – The Hamden Journal

Veteran Disney execs Douglas Bensimon and Edward Mejia have been promoted to vice president of Current Series, Disney Television Animation, the animation studio within Disney Branded Television.

Bensimon leads a team concentrated primarily on the studio’s serialized properties for Disney+ and Disney Channel and works closely with Marvel on its branded content for kids 6-14 and families.

Meanwhile, Mejia leads a team that focuses on Disney Television Animation’s titles borne from Disney heritage characters and stories for Disney+ and Disney Channel.

Both Bensimon and Mejia continue to report to Khaki Jones, senior vice president of Current Series, Disney Television Animation.

“One of our guiding principles is to prepare high-potential team members for greater levels of responsibility and to recognize the contributions of innovative, diverse, ready-to-lead executives”, said Meredith Roberts, executive vice president of TV Animation. “As a result of their sheer talent, solid experience and Khaki’s mentorship, Edward and Doug are highly skilled in imaginative, visual story-based work, and each has a deep appreciation for our brands and a trusted rapport with content creators that helps us achieve our goals.”

Bensimon joined Disney TV Animation in 2012 as an assistant in the Current department and, in roles of increasing responsibility over the years, worked as a coordinator, manager, director, and since 2021, executive director of Current Series. Among the series he’s steered are the upcoming Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur for Disney+ and The Ghost and Molly McGee and Amphibia for Disney Channel.

Mejia began his career at Disney in 2005 as an assistant to the president of Disney Channels Worldwide and went on to the Disney Channel Original Series department and Disney Television Animation, where he has worked across Development and Current Series and was ultimately promoted to coordinator, manager, director and in 2020, executive director of Current Series. Among the titles he’s overseen are Monsters at Work for Disney+, the upcoming Kiff and Primos for Disney Channel, and DuckTales, Mickey Mouse, Star vs. The Forces of Evil also for Disney Channel.