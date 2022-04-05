Disney teases new ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ ride at Epcot Center

(Image: Disney Parks)

Guardians of the Galaxy fans have to wait another 13 months (to the day!) for Vol. 3 in James Gunn’s irreverent Marvel film series.

But 2022 will have its own major debut for the Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Drax, Nebula, Mantis and Groot faithful.

The Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind rollercoaster will open May 27 at Disney World’s Epcot Center, and Disney Parks offered its first (very brief) preview of the highly anticipated ride on its Instagram page Monday.

The teaser opens with a characteristically cheery Disney World commercial vibe touting the theme park’s ongoing 50th anniversary celebration before a “technical glitch” brings us to a computer screen onboard the Benatar spaceship.

“Space and time are rewinding,” a message types out. “Get to Epcot. Help the Guardians save the galaxy.”

We then catch a quick glimpse of what Rewind’s coaster cars will probably look like — albeit not cruising trackless through space as portrayed here.

Also on Monday, the official Guardians Twitter handle dropped a 30-second sneak featuring Rocket, Groot and a snoozing, masked Peter Quill (Chris Pratt clearly wasn’t available) set to the Ohio Players’s “Love Rollercoaster” (natch).

One of the longest enclosed coasters in the world, Cosmic Rewind is “a ‘story coaster’ that will amaze guests as it rotates 360 degrees throughout the attraction so the focus is always on the action, and additionally will feature a reverse launch on a coaster, never before seen in Disney Parks,” according to Marvel.com.

Cosmic Rewind will open five years (to the day!) after the Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout attraction opened at Disneyland’s California Adventure in Anaheim to coincide with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2. The “drop tower dark ride” attraction replaced the long-running Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opens at Epcot Center May 27.