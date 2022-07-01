Disney+ Teams Orders Young Adult Drama Adaptation ‘The Invisible Girl’ – The Hamden Journal

Disney+ has teamed with Beta Film and Morena Films on an adaptation of young adult mystery novel franchise The Invisible Girl from leading YA author Blue Jeans.

The Spanish arm of streamer Disney+ has put the eight-hour series into production in Carmona, southern Spain, and various locations across the province of Seville. The series is based on a trilogy of books from Blue Jeans, with Spanish producer Moreno leading on production and Beta taking international rights, bar the U.S., Asia-Pacific and Iberia.

Daniel Grao (Hit, Julieta) and Zoe Stein (Mantícora, Merlí.Sapere Aude) have landed the leads, playing a father and daughter involved in the investigation of a murdered teenage girl in the picturesque fictional town of Cárdena, set in Andalusia, in what’s billed as an “atmospheric thriller.”

The two are forced to put their differences aside and to succumb their tense relationship in order to solve the murder case rocking a supposedly peaceful town, where all inhabitants are suspects.

Tito López Amado (The Time In-between, Hernan) and Aritz Moreno (Advantages of Travelling by Train) are directing, with a writing team including Carmen López-Areal (It Was Always Me), Marina Efron (It Was Always Me, I Am Luna), Antonio Hernández Centeno (Caronte), Ramón Tarrés (The Cook of Castamar, Toy Boy), and Ian de la Rosa (Veneno, I’m Being Me).

Pedro Uriol, Executive Producer at Morena Films said: “The Invisible Girl will surprise both fans of the novel and those who do not know the story yet. The young-adult thriller is mysterious and exciting with a sensational cast and a purely cinematic look. Father and daughter need to overcome their differences to solve a murder case that has shaken the peaceful lives of the inhabitants of Cárdena; it is a character-driven story which will captivate viewers visually and emotionally.”

Andreas Khevenhüller-Metsch, Beta VP Sales & Acquisitions, added: “With its extremely powerful IP and talented creatives, The Invisible Girl is a project that caught our attention since the very beginning. This mystery thriller series is enhanced by its true-to-life characters. Set in the visually stunning south of Spain, it combines all ingredients to go on and thrive internationally as the next Spanish must-watch show.”