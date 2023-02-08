Disney stock rises after streaming losses narrow in first quarter

Disney (DIS) reported quarterly results after the bell on Wednesday that showed a beat on both the top and bottom lines as demand for the company’s theme parks soared during the holiday period.

As expected, Disney+ subscribers showed a slight dip in the first quarter due to the absence of the Indian Premier League cricket tournament on its Indian brand, Disney+ Hotstar.

Streaming losses narrowed to $1.1 billion in Q1 against a loss of $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter — ahead of the company’s previous guidance as Disney’s ad-supported tier and recent price increases helped pare losses.

Wednesday’s upbeat results served as the company’s first earnings report since CEO Bob Iger’s return to the company in November. Shares of Disney were up as much as 3% following this news.

Here are Disney’s first quarter results compared to Wall Street’s consensus estimates, as compiled by Bloomberg:

Revenue: $23.51 billion versus $23.4 billion expected

Adj. earnings per share (EPS): $0.99 versus $0.75 expected

Disney+ total subscribers: 161.8 million versus 164 million expected

Parks, experience, and consumer products revenue: $8.74 billion versus $8.08 billion expected

“After a solid first quarter, we are embarking on a significant transformation, one that will maximize the potential of our world-class creative teams and our unparalleled brands and franchises,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in the earnings release.

“We believe the work we are doing to reshape our company around creativity, while reducing expenses, will lead to sustained growth and profitability for our streaming business, better position us to weather future disruption and global economic challenges, and deliver value for our shareholders.”

Executive Chairman of the Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger arrives at the world premiere for the film ‘The King’s Man’ at Leicester Square in London, Britain December 6, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Iger, who is currently in the middle of a high-profile proxy battle with activist investor Nelson Peltz, will face a slew of questions regarding the core assets of the business on the company’s earnings call later this afternoon— from ESPN’s murky future to escalating theme park prices.

Story continues

Investors will also seek greater clarity surrounding Disney’s streaming strategy, including recent reports the company wants to license more of its films and television series to third-party outlets, as the media giant prioritizes profits over subscribers.

Additionally, potential updates on layoffs and the company’s restructuring plans will likely be asked on the call as Iger vows cost cuts after the streaming splurge.

On the parks side of the business, operating income soared to $3.05 billion. The upswing comes after the theme parks division missed expectations in Q4 as recession fears pressured the consumer.

Last month, Disney announced long-awaited updates to its parks reservation system and annual passholder program following intense backlash from consumers over lengthy wait times and sky-high ticket prices.

Disney faced a rough 2022 as shares slid about 45%, marking the worst annual stock performance for the company since 1974. The stock is up more than 20% year-to-date heading into earnings.

Alexandra is a Senior Entertainment and Media Reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alliecanal8193 and email her at [email protected]

For the latest earnings reports and analysis, earnings whispers and expectations, and company earnings news, click here

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube