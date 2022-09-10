Disney shares first look at ‘Little Mermaid’ Halle Bailey singing, ‘Lion King’ prequel ‘Mufasa’

ANAHEIM, Calif. – “The Little Mermaid” is swimming and singing again.

Disney unveiled the first teaser trailer for the live-action version of the 1989 animated film, showing Halle Bailey’s mermaid Ariel singing “Part of Your World,” at the Disney fan expo D23 on Friday. The remake is expected in theaters on May 26, 2023.

The footage features Bailey singing underwater in full mermaid mode and brought a loud ovation from the crowd.

Director Rob Marshall called Bailey’s performance “a tour de force.”

“It’s the range of what Halle brings, full and emotional and so joyous and fighter. You see all the sides of her,” Marshall said.

Pixar, Amy Poehler announce ‘Inside Out 2’: And there is Joy at Disney D23

Marshall said there would be four new songs in the movie from the team of Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda – the first time the duo have collaborated together.

“And it’s magical,” Marshall added.

‘Mufasa’: Disney shares a first look at the live-action ‘Lion King’ prequel

Mufasa (seen with young Simba) is getting an origin story in

“Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins revealed the first look at “Mufasa: The Lion King” at the expo.

In the original “Lion King,” Mufasa (voiced by James Earl Jones) is king of the Pride Lands, father of Simba, and mate of Sarabi.

The new live-action prequel to 2019’s “Lion King” is the “origin story of one of the greatest kings of the Pride Lands,” Jenkins said. “This is the story of how Mufasa found his way into the Circle of Life.”

Jenkins showed brief footage of young Mufasa, an orphan, surviving a great flood and growing into an adult. The film hits theaters in 2024.

‘Disenchanted,’ Amy Adams’ ‘Enchanted’ sequel, gets a first trailer

Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Idina Menzel and Maya Rudolph appeared on the Disney stage to reveal details and a first trailer for “Disenchanted,” the follow-up to 2007’s fairy-tale homage “Enchanted,” coming to Disney+ on Nov. 24.

Adams’ Gisele is now a mother of two, including an infant. Rudolph plays her screen rival.

“It’s not easy being mean to Amy Adams, but we had fun being nasty to each other,” said Rudolph from the stage.

Story continues

Gal Gadot loved getting evil in ‘Snow White’

Rachel Zegler (left) and Gal Gadot play Snow White and the Evil Queen respectively in Disney’s upcoming live-action reboot.

Gal Gadot, who plays the Evil Queen, and “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler, as Snow White, appeared at D23 to discuss the live-action version of “Snow White” coming to theaters in 2024.

“Wonder Woman” star Gadot said it was a thrill to switch sides and play one of the most iconic screen villains of all time.

“I’m used to playing the other end. But getting under her skin and stepping into the shoes was so delightful, I enjoyed it so much,” Gadot said. “I was so much in that character. And it was so not me. I loved the fact I could go cuckoo and stretch myself.”

Zegler said her Snow White is “definitely made for the modern age” as she discovers “herself and her inner voice.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: ‘The Little Mermaid’ Halle Bailey sings as Ariel in Disney’s trailer