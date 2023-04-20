Disney Settles With Former Marvel Exec Victoria Alonzo – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The Walt Disney Company has settled with former Marvel Studios VFX chief Victoria Alonso after pink-slipping her last month.

While details between Alonso and Disney are confidential, there was a multi-million financial compensation, we hear. The deal between the parties was reached in the past few days. Alonso was represented by Glaser Weil Fink Howard Avchen & Shapiro LLP in the dispute, which went public on March 24.

The office of Alonso’s attorney Patricia Glaser had no comment on the settlement for their client when contacted by The Hamden Journal today. Disney itself did not return request for comment when The Hamden Journal reached out to the Mouse House

Alonso was abruptly shown the door on March 17 after a 17-year run at Marvel Studios. Her departure came in the wake of being Oscar-nominated on the international feature film, Argentina, 1985. Her most recent title at Marvel Studios was President, Physical and Postproduction, VFX and Animation Production. She had a history at the studio for being a consistent outspoken champion of diversity in entertainment.

Reports at the time said that Alonso was let go from Disney for working outside the confines of her employment contract which didn’t permit her to be involved with non-Disney projects such as Argentina, 1985.

Heayweight Hollywood litigator Glaser responded to that statement at the time by saying, “The idea that Victoria was fired over a handful of press interviews relating to a personal passion project about human rights and democracy that was nominated for an Oscar and which she got Disney’s blessing to work on is absolutely ridiculous. Victoria, a gay Latina who had the courage to criticize Disney, was silenced. Then she was terminated when she refused to do something she believed was reprehensible. Disney and Marvel made a really poor decision that will have serious consequences. There is a lot more to this story and Victoria will be telling it shortly—in one forum or another.”

Disney retorted at the time on March 24, “It’s unfortunate that Victoria is sharing a narrative that leaves out several key factors concerning her departure, including an indisputable breach of contract and a direct violation of company policy. We will continue to wish her the best for the future and thank her for her numerous contributions to the studio.”

Alonso joined Marvel in 2006 as chief of visual effects and post-production, and was involved in the launch of 2008’s Iron Man as a co-producer, counting additional co-producer credits on Iron Man 2 (2010), Thor (2011) and Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), before being elevated to EP on on Avengers (2012). Alonso served as an EP on several Marvel movies and Disney+ series including most recently Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Thor: Love and Thunder and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in addition to series such as Loki, Ms. Marvel, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, to name a few.