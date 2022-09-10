Disney+ Sets Date For Elton John Farewell Concert Live Stream From Dodger Stadium – The Hamden Journal

During Disney Branded Television’s presentation at D23 Expo, the division’s president Ayo Davis announced that Disney+ will exclusively livestream the live concert Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium on Nov. 20.

As The Hamden Journal reported exclusively in May, the live stream Elton John’s last concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the final American stop of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour,” is part of a big feature documentary package, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And the Years That Made His Legend, which Disney Original Documentary and Disney+ landed for about $30 million.

Designed to serve as the official feature on Elton John, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road is comprised of unseen concert footage of him over the past 50 years, hand-written journals and present-day footage of him and his family. The plan for the project is to get a festival run and limited theatrical release and be made available exclusively on Disney+.

At the heart of the documentary is Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” as the film will capture Elton John’s final months on the road, culminating in his November performances at Dodger Stadium in his final North American shows Nov. 17, 19 and 20.