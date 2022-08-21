Disney, Salesforce, and 3 Other Stocks the Smart Money Bought Up

Text size





Mickey Mouse, the mascot of Walt Disney.

Investors following the proverbial “smart money” have a gold mine of data, thanks to hedge funds’ second-quarter regulatory filings.

The 13F filings require funds to disclose their positions in U.S.-traded equities as of the close of each quarter. Investors can use the data to generate investment ideas—with caveats. Funds have 45 days after the close of the quarter to file, so positions may be out of date. Also, a stock holding may be just a hedge rather than true conviction. Exercisable put and call options are disclosed, but not strike prices or expirations, limiting the usefulness.