Disney, Netflix and Comcast Just Made a Huge Content Mistake

Disney, Netflix and Comcast Just Made a Huge Content Mistake

by

Walt Disney (DIS) dominates the box office and has quickly launched an incredibly successful streaming service because it owns some of the world’s most popular intellectual property. The company spent $4 billion to buy LucasFilm (“Star Wars”), the same amount to buy Marvel and $7.4 billion to purchase Pixar.

Those deals (especially Marvel) were not universally beloved when former CEO Robert Iger made them but they have turned out to be borderline absurd bargains. Disney now has a model in place where it can release movies that are nearly guaranteed to be blockbusters at the box office.