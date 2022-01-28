Alexia Quadrani, a veteran media analyst most recently with J.P. Morgan, has been tapped by the Walt Disney Co. to lead its investor relations efforts.

She will replace Lowell Singer, who departed along with several other senior executives along with former CEO Bob Iger in the latter part of 2021.

Investor relations is a key function for any public company, but especially for Disney, a major Dow component and media business leader whose operations have been a pandemic bellwether.

Quadrani will report directly to CFO Christine McCarthy.

“Alexia is a highly skilled financial professional whose expertise as an industry analyst and strong network of relationships across the investment community make her an excellent choice to lead our investor relations team,” McCarthy said. “I am confident that Alexia’s deep knowledge of the media sector, and Disney’s business in particular, make her especially well-suited to communicate our long-term strategy and financial performance to the investor community, and I am very excited to welcome her to my team.”

As head of IR, will be the company’s liaison with Wall Street, bolstering relationships with analysts and investors. She will also play an important advisory role for the company’s senior management team. In his 14-year run at Disney, Singer was one of the key behind-the-scenes players at the company as it did a string of M&A deals, including the $71.3 billion Fox acquisition, and began to focus on streaming.

Quadrani’s duties will also encompass financial reporting, stock share administration and dealings with the governance community as well as investors focused on environmental, social and governance, or ESG.

“It is an honor to be joining The Walt Disney Company and to be named to this role at such a dynamic time for the Company,” Quadrani said. “I look forward to working with Christine, Bob Chapek and the Company’s talented investor relations team, contributing the perspective I’ve developed in my many years as a media analyst. It’s an exciting time to join Disney, with many opportunities ahead in this rapidly evolving media landscape, and I look forward to helping inform the investment community’s understanding of the Company’s results and progress on strategic initiatives.”

For the past 14 years, Quadrani was managing director and senior analyst for U.S. Media equity research at J.P. Morgan. She covered stocks in the entertainment, advertising and video game sectors. She joined J.P. Morgan in 2008 through its merger with Bear Stearns, where she had an 11-year run as senior managing director.