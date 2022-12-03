Disney Makes Morningstar List of Stocks to Buy Now

by

With stocks down 15% so far this year, now might be a good time to invest.

You might want to consider Morningstar’s list of “the 10 best companies to invest in now.” The investment research firm has a roster of the best 129 stocks to invest in generally.

These stocks have “significant competitive advantages, and we think those advantages are stable or growing,” wrote Susan Dziubinski, investment specialist at Morningstar.

“We believe the best companies have predictable cash flows and are run by management teams that have a history of making smart capital-allocation decisions.”