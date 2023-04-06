Disney+ Hotstar Orders ‘Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo’ From Homi Adajania – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Disney+ Hotstar has set Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo as its latest original series.

The show comes from director Homi Adajania and Maddock Films, and stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar in lead roles. Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra will also appear.

A May 5 launch date has been set for its Indian streaming debut.

The series is billed as a new spin on the ‘says-bahu’ drama sub-genre that explores the power dynamics between tough, ruthless mothers-in-law and meeker daughter-in-laws. Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo will instead feature am “unapologetically hardcore” mother-in-law and “steadfast and formidable” younger women.

“With Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo, we are proud to present a show that challenges on-screen portrayals of saas-bahu relationships and introduces viewers to a new level of drama and power play,” says Gaurav Banerjee, Head of Content for Disney+ Hotstar and HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star.

Maddock Films’ founder Dinesh Vin added it would be a “fiery, crazy and genre-defining take on the age-old saas-bahu saga,” while Adajania said the series was “to date the maddest world I have created.”