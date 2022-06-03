Disney Hires Apple Vet Mark Bozon As Key Overseer Of Metaverse Push – The Hamden Journal

Mark Bozon, who spent 12 years at Apple in creative and gaming executive roles, has been hired by Disney in a senior post to help oversee the company’s push into the metaverse.

With the title of VP, Next Generation Storytelling Creative Experiences, Bozon will build a team spanning the entire company to work on “interconnected consumer experiences across immersive new storytelling canvases.” He will collaborate with creative, technology, design, and strategy colleagues.

Bozon was hired by Mike White, senior VP of Next Generation Storytelling & Consumer Experiences. Earlier this year, White was appointed to the role as executives from CEO Bob Chapek on down began signaling the company’s intentions to have a stake in the metaverse. The exact nature or cost structure of that initiative is not yet clear, but Chapek told CNBC last February that he considered the metaverse “a third dimension” of opportunity. “It’s going to take all the great things that we as a media company have with Disney+ and use that as a platform for the metaverse but at the same time we have something that no one else has and that’s the physical world, a world of our parks,” he said. “If the metaverse is the blending of the physical and the digital in one environment, who can do it better than Disney?”

White reports to both Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, and Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences & Products.

In reporting to White, Bozon will be responsible for leading the creative vision for Disney’s “next generation storytelling” strategy and to define and design new, connected storytelling experiences. The opportunities for the NGS group will encompass gaming, film, television, toys, parks and more, the company said.