Disney Heads to a Colorful Sci-Fi World With a Family Split Apart

Disney’s next animated film, “Strange World” is coming out this Thanksgiving, and “Big Hero 6” director Don Hall and “Raya and the Last Dragon” writer Qui Nguyen appeared at D23 Expo in Anaheim to provide a look at the new trailer.

The trailer shows the Clade family, who go on an epic adventure beyond their humble farm to make new discoveries after getting a visit from the courageous explorer Callisto Mal (Lucy Liu). The head of the family, Searcher (Jake Gyllenhaal) is reluctant to go, as his father, Jaeger (Dennis Quaid), was a world-famous adventurer who went missing years ago. But Searcher’s son, Ethan (Jaboukie Young-White), leaps at the offer as he’s longed for a life beyond the farm that he’s been stuck on all his life.

But to his surprise, he and the adventurers find Jaeger out in the bizarre alien world they venture into. In a sneak peek clip that played at D23, Jaeger is introduced to his grandson as they flee with Searcher for their lives from strange creatures with the help of Searcher’s wife, Meridian (Gabrielle Union).

Jaeger and Ethan get along right away as grandfather and grandson, but Searcher still doesn’t see eye-to-eye with his father after all these years. Now, with deadly creatures closing in on them, the two must reconcile their differences in the face of great danger.

“Strange World” hits theaters this Thanksgiving.