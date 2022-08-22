Disney, HBO, Apple TV+, BBC & Others In Anti-Bullying Commitment – The Hamden Journal

Major streamers and British broadcasters have combined to launch a Statement of Commitment Against Bullying, Harassment and Inappropriate Behaviour in TV.

Organized by actors’ union Equity, today’s flagship pledge include creating safe casting and audition spaces, a requirement for producers to have clear respect at work policies and anti-bullying and harassment training to be completed by cast and crew before they start work. The Commitment, which can be read in full below, is similar to the BBC’s on-set guidelines for overcoming bullying and harassment, which were updated last year.

The pledge also includes “notification to be given in advance” around any nudity and simulated sex acts followed by a discussion and agreement with the artist. For scenes of an intimate nature an intimacy co-ordinator to be engaged if acceptable to the actors involved. Sean Bean attracted criticism last week for saying intimacy co-ordinators “spoil the spontaneity of sex scenes.”

The BBC, ITV Studios, Channel 4, Channel 5, Sky, Disney, HBO, Apple TV+, Warner Bros, AMC, Paramount and indie trade body Pact and other major associations signed up to the pledge, numbering 21 in total. Neither Netflix or Amazon put their name towards it.

“On behalf of every performer who has experienced bullying and harassment during their on screen working lives, I welcome this commitment by industry representatives to create a safe working environment where everyone is treated with dignity and respect,” said Equity Presideent Lynda Rooke.

“But to establish an inclusive and respectful culture requires actions not just words, and I encourage all those working in this sector to recognise their individual responsibility to report inappropriate behaviour and unite against any pressure to remain silent on these issues.”

The Commitment in Full