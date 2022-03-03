Disney+ Greenlights Debut Dutch Original – The Hamden Journal

Disney+ has greenlit its debut Dutch scripted original, an adaptation of Simon de Waal’s Nemesis.

Afterlife writer Willem Bosch and Van God Los’ Pieter Kuijpers will showrun the eight-parter which comes as Disney deepens its ties with European territories as it targets 60 international originals by 2024. The streamer has already commissioned multiple shows in the UK, Spain, France and Germany.

Police thriller Nemesis from Dutch indie Pupkin follows Public Prosecutor Sylvia van Maele who, after a brutal murder of a key witness in her own house, decides to take matters into her own hands. With an underground team of detectives, she opens the hunt for a group of international criminals who until then have remained out of reach of the law.

“The best storytellers within the Netherlands will tell the story,” said Mascha van Erven, Director, Local Original Productions, Disney+ Benelux.

Bosch said Pupkin is “taking a major new step in realizing its ambitions,” with the show, which is “high-quality and high profile Dutch spoken drama that can compete with the major titles of other European countries.”