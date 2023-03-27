Disney General Entertainment Layoffs Include Hulu SVP Mark Levenstein & Freeform SVP Jayne Bieber; 20th TV’s Creative Acquisitions Department

Details are starting to emerge about the first wave of Disney layoffs.

Mark Levenstein, SVP Production for Hulu, and Jayne Bieber, SVP, Production Management & Operations for Freeform are leaving, with Carol Turner taking on an expanded role with Network and Platform production for scripted television across Disney Entertainment being consolidated under her. She will report Eric Schrier, Disney Television Studios & Global Original Television Strategy for Disney Entertainment.

Additionally, Elizabeth Newman, VP of Development who oversees Creative Acquisitions for 20th Television Studios, is leaving and the department will be dissolved. Its functions will be absorbed by the studio.