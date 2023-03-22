Disney+ France Announces Slate Of Projects At Series Mania – The Hamden Journal

After the launch of its first original content in 2022, Disney+ France is expanding and announced a slate of new productions at the Series Mania festival in Lille Wednesday afternoon.

The announcement was made by Pauline Dauvin, Disney’s Vice-President of Programming, Original Productions, and Acquisitions.

The projects include a mix of Film and TV productions. The first is a new original series titled Les enfants sont roism (The Children Are Kings), adapted from Delphine Le Vigan’s acclaimed novel of the same name. The series is currently in pre-production and is expected to shoot later this year.

Two original French films are also set to debut on the streamer this year. The first, Une Zone à Défendre, is billed as a “moving and intense melodrama” and stars Lyna Khoudri (The French Dispatch) and François Civil (The Stronghold). The pic is currently scheduled for a summer release. The second feature is Antigang: La Relève, an action film starring Alban Lenoir, Jean Reno, and Sofia Essaïdi.

Alongside the new titles, Disney+ France also announced the return of the family series Weekend Family, which will hit the platform with a second series on April 5. The original cast, including Eric Judor and Daphnée Côté-Hallé, will all feature.

The drama series Tout va bien will also hit the platform in 2023. Penned by French screenwriter Camille de Castelnau, the series follows several generations of women played by Virginie Efira, Sara Giraudeau, and Nicole Garcia, as they face a family drama. Disney+ France will also carry Clémence-Madeleine Perdrillat’s romantic comedy Irrésistible.