Disney+ Drops First Trailer, Announces Premiere – The Hamden Journal

You’re not gonna believe who wants to take over the job of Santa Claus.

In the first trailer for The Santa Clauses for Disney+, Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) meets with Peyton Manning about taking over the very important role of Kris Kringle. Since Scott is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever, he announces his retirement to the elves and begins the process of finding his worthy replacement.

The series’ first trailer and the show’s Nov. 16, two-episode premiere were shared Saturday at D23 in Anaheim. Besides Allen — who was greeted with a huge roar from the crowd — the series will also star Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol/Mrs. Claus, Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra, Devin Bright as Noel, Austin Kane as Cal, Matilda Lawler as Betty, Rupali Redd as Grace, Laura San Giacomo as a Christmas witch, and Kal Penn as Simon Choski.

“You people made me,” Allen said when asked why he decided to reprise his character. “We thought about this for a long time. The only way I would do this is if [they] answer some of the background. They answer the questions. I said yes.”

Among the questions that will be answered are why Mrs. Claus doesn’t have a first name, the history of Santa, and whether there has been any human children at the North Pole. You know, the burning questions!

“You guys are gonna dig it,” Allen insisted.

Allen also confirmed the news that The Hamden Journal recently broke about David Krumholtz: he will reprise his beloved role as Bernard the elf.

The Emmy-winning Jack Burditt (30 Rock, Frasier) is the executive producer and showrunner and Allen, Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), Richard Baker and Rick Messina will also serve as executive producers along with Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company.

The Disney Branded Television series is a production of 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

