Disney Communications Chief Kristina Schake Gets One-Year Contract Extension And Pay Raise Due To “An Increase In Her Responsibilities”

Kristina Schake, who joined Disney a little more than a year ago as EVP and Chief Communications Officer, is getting a pay raise and a contract extension.

In an SEC filing, the company said it made the moves due to an “increase in her responsibilities,” though it did not elaborate. Disney said it had amended the original employment agreement it reached with Schake as of June 29, 2022. The original expiration of her contract has been extended to June 29, 2026, a year longer than the original deal. Her base salary has also been boosted to $780,000 as of April 9 of this year, with “future increases at the company’s discretion,” according to the filing. Schake’s target bonus award has also been increased to 150% of her base salary and her target long-term equity incentive annual award value to 350% of her base salary.

The current circumstances for the company are complex. It is undertaking significant staff cuts in pursuit of $5.5 billion in cost savings, revamping its operations during a time of historic change in the entertainment business, and contending with consistent provocations from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Schake succeeded Geoff Morrell, who had a brief and bumpy tenure heading communications during the regime of former CEO Bob Chapek, as strategic missteps resulted in DeSantis being able to publicly lambaste the company as “Woke Disney.”

Bob Iger, who handed the CEO baton to Chapek in 2020, took it back last fall after Chapek’s ouster from the company. Zenia Mucha, the communications chief whose run at Disney was intertwined with Iger’s 14-year CEO stint, formally left at the end of 2021.

Schake brings significant political experience to the role, having spearheaded the Covid-19 vaccine campaign at the behest of President Joe Biden. She also previously led communications for First Lady Michelle Obama and served as Deputy Communications Director for Secretary Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. On the corporate front, her past positions include that of global communications director for Instagram.