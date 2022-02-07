Disney, Chipotle, Pfizer, Twitter, Coca-Cola, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

Text size





We’re past the peak of fourth-quarter earnings season, but still with many notable companies left to report. Some 75



S&P 500

components are scheduled for this week.

Tyson Foods



and

Simon Property Group



go on Monday, followed by

Chipotle Mexican Grill

,

Pfizer

,

and

DuPont



on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Walt

Disney

,

CVS Health

,

Toyota Motor

,

and

Lumen Technologies



report. Then

Twitter

,

Coca-Cola

,

Illumina

,

PepsiCo

,

Expedia Group

,

and

Philip Morris International



highlight a busy Thursday and

Under Armour



and

Newell Brands



close the week on Friday.

The economic-data highlight of the week will be Thursday’s consumer price index for January, by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Economist consensus calls for a 7.3% year-over-year rate of inflation, following a 7% rise in December. That would again be the highest reading since 1981.

Other data out this week include a pair of sentiment surveys: On Tuesday, the National Federation of Independent Business reports its Small Business Optimism Index for January and, on Friday, the University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment Survey for February.

Monday 2/7





Amgen

,





Hasbro

,





Principal Financial Group

,

Simon Property Group,





Take-Two Interactive Software

,

Tyson Foods, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings report quarterly results.

The Federal Reserve reports consumer credit data for December. Consumer credit is expected to rise at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.3%, after jumping 11% in November. After falling slightly in 2020 due to the pandemic-induced lockdowns, total consumer debt has returned to its long-term upward trend and currently stands at $4.41 trillion.

Tuesday 2/8

BP, Carrier Global, Centene, Chipotle Mexican Grill, DuPont,





Enphase Energy

,





Fiserv

,





Gartner

,





Incyte

,





KKR

,





Lyft

,

Pfizer, S&P Global,





Sysco

,

and





TransDigm Group



release earnings.

The National Federation of Independent Business reports its Small Business Optimism Index for January. Consensus estimate is for a 98 reading, just below the December figure.

Wednesday 2/9

Walt Disney reports first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Shares of the entertainment behemoth are down 8% this year and 20% since September, when CEO Bob Chapek warned about slower growth for Disney+.





CME Group

,

CVS Health,





Equifax

,





GlaxoSmithKline

,





Honda Motor

,





MGM Resorts International

,





Motorola Solutions

,





O’Reilly Automotive

,

Toyota Motor, and Yum! Brands report quarterly results.

Thursday 2/10





AstraZeneca

,





Brookfield Asset Management

,

Coca-Cola,





DaVita

,





Duke Energy

,

Expedia Group, Global Payments, Illumina,





Interpublic Group

,

Kellogg,





Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

,

Linde,





Martin Marietta Materials

,

Moody’s, PepsiCo, Philip Morris International, and Twitter hold conference calls on quarterly results.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the consumer price index for January. Economists forecast a 7.3% year-over-year spike, after a 7% jump in November. The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is seen rising 5.9%, compared with 5.5% previously. Both estimates would surpass recent peaks and be the highest readings for their respective indexes since 1982.

The Department of Labor reports initial jobless claims for the week ending on Feb. 5. After averaging a postpandemic low of just 201,200 a week in December, jobless claims have risen to 255,000 in January, in part due to the surge of Omicron cases.

Friday 2/11





Enbridge

,





Dominion Energy

,

Newell Brands, and Under Armour announce earnings.

The University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment Survey for February. Consensus estimate is for a 67.5 reading, roughly even with the January figure. The January reading was the lowest for the survey since November of 2011, driven by consumers’ expectations of future inflation and rising housing costs.

