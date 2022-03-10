Disney CEO Received Letter From LGBTQ Staff Pleading for Support Before ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Passed Florida Senate (EXCLUSIVE)

The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek and other company leaders received a letter from Disney’s LGBTQIA+ Business Employee Resource Groups on Feb. 28, requesting the company “issue a public statement condemning anti-LGBTQIA+ policies in the U.S.” just after Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill had passed the state’s House of Representatives, but before it cleared the Senate, Variety has learned exclusively.

“While there are over 200 anti-LGBTQIA+ bills being introduced across the nation (and more globally), we urge you to begin with speaking against these acts: The ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill in Florida (set to go into effect July 1st) and the Texas Governor’s directive for state agencies to investigate gender-affirming care as ‘child abuse,’” reads the letter, which was obtained by Variety Thursday, following Chapek’s first public opposition to the “Don’t Say Gay” bill at the Disney shareholders meeting Wednesday.

The letter continues: “As one of the largest employers in Florida, one currently relocating even more employees to the state, it is the Company’s utmost responsibility to protect these individuals. The enacted bill is designed so Florida schools “may not encourage classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.” The bill does not define “age-appropriate” and has the power to enact further limitations, giving parents the ability to sue schools if they believed the schools violated any provisions of the law.

“Legislation of this manner specifically targets the most vulnerable members of our community, and data proves that a lack of support leads to an increase of suicide rates within LGBTQIA+ youth, a group that is already three times as likely to attempt suicide than non-LGBTQIA+ youth. We ask that you stand by our community as you have in the past, such as the actions taken in response to the tragedy of Pulse Nightclub or the boycott of Georgia’s proposed “Free Exercise Protection Act” bill in 2016.”

Representatives did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment on the letter Thursday.

This is not the only letter of its kind, as Variety reported Wednesday, an undated statement from “the LGBTQIA+ employees of Pixar, and their allies” sent to Disney leadership requested public opposition to the bill, and alleged that Disney corporate executives have demanded cuts from “nearly every moment of overtly gay affection… regardless of when there is protest from both the creative teams and executive leadership at Pixar.”

One week after Disney’s LGBTQIA+ Business Employee Resource Groups’ letter was sent, Chapek issued a company-wide memo regarding Disney’s response to the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which at that time had not yet passed the Senate/ In the memo, Chapek states that the “biggest impact” the company can make “in creating a more inclusive world is through the inspiring content we produce.”

Two days later, and one day after the “Don’t Say Gay” bill passed the Senate and moved to the desk of Gov. Rick DeSantis where it is expected to be signed into law, Chapek spoke publicly for the first time about Disney’s opposition to the bill during the company’s shareholders meeting, after weathering widespread criticism for his handling of the issue. He announced that the company would pledge $5 million to the Human Rights Campaign and other LGBTQ rights organizations, and said he will meet with DeSantis to discuss Disney’s “concerns” about the legislation, after first connecting earlier on the phone.

“Gov. DeSantis committed to me that he wanted to make sure that this law could not be weaponized in any way by individuals in the state or groups in the state to unduly harm or target gay, lesbian, nonbinary or transgender kids and families,” Chapek said.

Following Chapek’s pledge, the Human Rights Campaign announced that they’d refuse the donation until “meaningful action is taken to combat” the legislation.

“The scene across Disney is very grim right now but Disney employees have never been more united in thought and effort, including mid and high-level managers and executives who are starting to separate themselves from Chapek,” a Disney employee told Variety following Chapek’s remarks at the shareholder meeting Wednesday. “The non LGBT groups have been sending statements of solidarity to LGBT employees all week. It’s been amazing to see. We want to make sure people know that this has all been an employee effort and action on the part of LGBTQ+ employee resource groups including everyone who is part of Disney PRIDE. They are the ones that should be getting credit for this movement we are seeing right now and quite frankly it’s this group that’s responsible for ALL inclusion and inclusive content at Disney over the years. The non-executive-level LGBTQ+ employee leads are the ones to thank for driving inclusion at Disney, on screen and behind the scenes. When executives say we will do more in creative inclusive content, we are that content. It is all created by LGBTQ+ creators, employees and allies and Disney takes all the credit as a company. It’s a shame that the company refuses to acknowledge that and defend us in public and end the practice of campaign donations that go against company values.”

See the letter sent to leadership from LGBTQ staffers on Feb. 28 in full below.

Executive Leaders at The Walt Disney Company,

The Walt Disney Company is the world’s leading entertainment enterprise, championing unparalleled storytelling and efforts to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion. Apart from this, the Company has also committed to improve employee representation, culture, community, and content – all underscored by heightened accountability. To quote Bob Chapek directly, “This work remains a top priority.”

Despite this work, The Walt Disney Company has remained silent in the face of increased anti-LGBTQIA+ rhetoric, policy and legislation across the U.S. These events have now progressed from idea to reality, and that is why we, the LGBTQIA+ Business Employee Resource Groups of The Walt Disney Company, are requesting the Company to take action and protect its LGBTQIA+ employees, allies, and consumers.

While there are over 200 anti-LGBTQIA+ bills being introduced across the nation (and more globally), we urge you to begin with speaking against these acts: The “Don’t Say Gay” Bill in Florida (set to go into effect July 1st) and the Texas Governor’s directive for state agencies to investigate gender-affirming care as “child abuse.”

As one of the largest employers in Florida, one currently relocating even more employees to the state, it is the Company’s utmost responsibility to protect these individuals. The enacted bill is designed so Florida schools “may not encourage classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.” The bill does not define “age-appropriate” and has the power to enact further limitations, giving parents the ability to sue schools if they believed the schools violated any provisions of the law.

Legislation of this manner specifically targets the most vulnerable members of our community, and data proves that a lack of support leads to an increase of suicide rates within LGBTQIA+ youth, a group that is already three times as likely to attempt suicide than non-LGBTQIA+ youth. We ask that you stand by our community as you have in the past, such as the actions taken in response to the tragedy of Pulse Nightclub or the boycott of Georgia’s proposed “Free Exercise Protection Act” bill in 2016.

This is not only a grim reality for these communities but poses threats to the Company’s growth in creativity and innovation. By remaining silent, the Company signals to LGBTQIA+ creators, artists, and current and future business leaders that it does not stand for the principles it cites. Losing support of our community would be a critical loss for the Company as it is a key source for monetary and verbal support across all segments, particularly for the content, products, and services that represent us. This is particularly vital in the growing Gen Z market, as ABC News reported last week that over 20% of Gen Z Americans now identify as LGBTQIA+.

Unfortunately, some Company spending habits are very disconcerting: in 2020 the Company donated $190,100 to the campaigns of Florida legislators who eventually voted “yea” in support of enacting the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. It is with these concerns that we feel the Company not only has a moral and ethical obligation to stand up for our community and correct these wrongs, it also has a financial responsibility.

Together, we ask you: support our community – your employees and fans – as we have supported you. Act against these bills and others, lending your voice to those whose own have been silenced. We ask you to lead by example: Tell the story of how The Walt Disney Company is for all families with these three actions:

– Join other corporations and issue a public statement condemning anti-LGBTQIA+ policies in the U.S.

– End donations to anti-LGBTQIA+ policy and officials, aligning with Company principles and priorities

– Provide security, support, and resources for employees and families across the country, especially in states like Texas and Florida, impacted by newly passed anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation.

Just this week, the TWDC CSR report highlighted critical pillars: People, Culture, Community, and Next Generation, while these exact ideals are under attack. This is not a matter of policy, but a signal to everyone that the LGBTQIA+ community belongs. We cannot just reimagine a better tomorrow, we must create one.

With Pride,

The LGBTQIA+ BERGs of The Walt Disney Company

