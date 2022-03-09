Disney CEO Bob Chapek Finally Slams “Don’t Say Gay” Bill – The Hamden Journal

Walt Disney CEO Bob Chapek finally came out swinging against Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, telling shareholders at the annual meeting today that the company had always opposed it but opted to work behind the scenes to try to influence lawmakers.

That has appeared to be unsuccessful. “I understand our political approach, no matter how well intentioned, didn’t quite get the job done,” the chief executive said. He said Disney is signing a petition against such bills across the country and donating $5 million for work to protect the LGBTQ+ community. Chapek also said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has agreed to meet with him and some of the company’s LGBTQ+ employees in Florida.

