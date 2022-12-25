The Top 5 Dow Stock Losers of 2022

Disney and Nike Share a Tough and Wild Story Together

by

The Dow Jones Industrial Average  (^DJI)  began 2022 flying high. The blue chip index reached its all-time closing zenith at 36,799.65 points on Jan. 4, 2022. But from there, the rest of the year was rocky.

Volatility shook stock values all year long, as investors were spooked by fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, rising inflation and interest rate hikes.

These five companies, all listed in the Dow, took the brunt of the fallout, landing themselves in the bottom of the year’s 30 blue chip performers. We explain more about which ones they are and how they found themselves in this list.