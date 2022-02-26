The Hamden Journal

Disney and Netflix Have a Streaming Problem

Four years ago, Netflix  (NFLX) – Get Netflix, Inc. Report Chief Executive Reed Hastings said the company’s next 100 million subscribers would come from India. It hasn’t worked out that way. 

Netflix and rival streaming giant Disney have both struggled to gain traction in the world’s second most populous country. 

“The great news is in every single other major market, we’ve got the flywheel spinning. The thing that frustrates us is why haven’t we been as successful in India. But we’re definitely leaning in there,” said Hastings on a recent earnings call.

