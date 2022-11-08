Disney, AMC, Affirm, and more

Disney (DIS): Despite reporting record full-year sales, Disney shares fell 6% in extended trading after missing on both the top and bottom lines in its fiscal fourth quarter. The company posted adjusted earnings of 30 cents a share on sales of $20.15 billion. Disney+ added 12 million subscribers during the quarter, topping estimates, but streaming losses grew to $1.5 billion, up from $630 million a year ago. Despite widening losses, CEO Bob Chapeck told investors he “still sees Disney + achieving profitability in fiscal year 2024.”

AMC (AMC): The movie theater chain’s losses widened to $226.9 million during the quarter, its 12th quarterly loss in a row, putting pressure on shares in after-hours trading. Revenue increased 27% to $968.4 million.

Affirm (AFRM): Shares plunged after the company posted a wider than expected loss and weak guidance. Affirm expects fiscal second quarter revenue of $400 million to $420 million and full-year revenue of $1.6 billion to $1.675, short of analyst’s estimate.

Novavax (NVAX): The vaccine maker reported revenue of $734.6 million, more than three times its sales from a year ago. NovaVax also reported it delivered over 94 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine globally to date. Despite the growth, Novavax lowered its 2022 revenue guidance to $2 billion, below the consensus estimate and at the lower end of its previous forecast.

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA): The crypto miner recorded a net loss of $75.4 million during the third quarter compared with a net loss of $22.2 million a year ago. Marathon’s chairman and CEO Fred Thiel wrote in the earnings release, “the third quarter of 2022 was a transition and rebuilding period at Marathon.” Revenue decline 75% from a year ago to $12.69 million.

