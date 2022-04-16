Dismembered body of woman found in duffel bag in Queens

Police responding to a 911 call found the dismembered body of a woman inside a duffel bag in Queens.

The bag with the body was found early Saturday, on Metropolitan Avenue at Union Turnpike near Forest Park Drive, police said.

No further details were given about the victim’s identity or who notified the police.

The office of the chief medical examiner will determine a cause of death.

The body was found on a sidewalk, under the Jackie Robinson Parkway, in an area where nearby residents jog and walk their dogs.

“It’s freaky. As a woman, it’s scary. You listen to true crime stuff and you don’t want to see it in real life, especially in your neighborhood,” said horrified resident Linda Gorniaczyk at the crime scene.