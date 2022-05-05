Disinformation czar Nina Jankowicz: CRT anger being ‘weaponized’

President Biden’s new disinformation czar dismissed the parents angry about critical race theory being taught to their kids as disinformers “weaponizing” the issue “for profit.”

Nina Jankowicz, the controversial pick for Homeland Security’s Orwellian “Disinformation Governance Board,” brushed off concerns when asked about the divisive race-focused teaching philosophy while speaking in Ohio in October.

“Critical Race Theory has become one of those hot-button issues that the Republicans and other disinformers, who are engaged in disinformation for profit, frankly … have seized on,” she said.

She noted that she lived in Virginia where Loudoun County — which saw throngs of parents angrily speaking up at school boards — was “one of the areas where people have really homed in on this topic.”

Joe Biden’s new disinformation czar Nina Jankowicz dismissed concerns about Critical Race Theory in schools as “disinformation for profit.” YouTube / The City Club of Cleve

Nina Jankowicz brushed off concerns when asked about Critical Race Theory. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Opponents of Critical Race Theory attend a Loudoun County School board meeting in Ashburn, Virginia, June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

“But it’s no different than any of the other hot-button issues that have allowed disinformation to flourish,” Jankowicz insisted, without elaborating on how the parents were getting it all wrong.

“It’s weaponizing people’s emotion,” she insisted.

The singing czar was repeatedly asked about school boards during the speech at The City Club of Cleveland’s annual meeting, which was titled, “Disinformation and Democracy: Civic Discourse in the Digital Age.”

Nina Jankowicz is the controversial pick for Homeland Security’s Orwellian “Disinformation Governance Board.” YouTube / The City Club of Cleve

Opponents of the academic doctrine known as Critical Race Theory protest outside of the Loudoun County School Board headquarters, in Ashburn, Virginia, June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

As she noted, anger at the teaching approach — which critics have called “reverse racism” — was most divisive in progressive Loudoun County and neighboring areas in Virginia.

The backlash was credited by many for the shock election of ​Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin — who immediately banned critical race theory in public schools, calling it “racially divisive.”

“All of the principles of critical race theory, the fundamental building blocks of actually accusing one group of being oppressors and another of being oppressed, of actually burdening children today for sins of the past, for teaching our children to judge one another based on the color of their skin, yes, that does exist in Virginia schools today​,​” he said at the time.

Nina Jankowicz noted that she lived in Virginia where Loudoun County was “one of the areas where people have really homed in on this topic.” REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Protesters and activists stand outside a Loudoun County Public Schools board meeting in Ashburn, Virginia on October 12, 2021 ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Jankowicz has faced escalating criticism for being picked to head the new board that critics have dubbed the “Ministry of Truth,” after the all-watching government agency in George Orwell’s “1984.”

On Wednesday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas insisted he was unaware that Jankowicz had once called Hunter Biden’s laptop — first exclusively revealed by The Post — Russian disinformation.