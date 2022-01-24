Disgraced former NY politican Sheldon Silver dead at 77

Sheldon Silver, the Democratic powerhouse who ruled Albanyuntil he was convicted on federal corruption charges in a stunning fall from grace, has died. He was 77.

Silver died in prison while serving out a six-and-a-half-year sentence — most recently at a federal medical center in Middlesex, Massachusetts — after he was convicted in 2018 for accepting nearly $4 million in bribes, his former chief of staff Judy Rapfogul confirmed to The Post.

His cause of death wasn’t immediately clear.

“Shelly did many wonderful things for the community and the state,” Rapfogul said by phone as she choked up.

“I was very proud to be his chief of staff.”

The Manhattan native had a history of chronic kidney disease and cancer and during his sentencing, petitioned the judge overseeing his case to let him complete his sentence at home.

“Your honor, I do not want to die in prison,” Silver wrote in a letter to Judge Valerie Caproni at the time.

Caproni denied the request.

In May 2021, Silver was briefly allowed back home on furlough under the Department of Justice’s expanded powers to grant inmates release amid the coronavirus pandemic but by the end of the month, he was back in custody at the Middlesex medical center.

Longtime friend Brian Meara told The Post the crooked pol “was a great man” despite his many misdeeds.

“Shelly was dealt a cruel hand,” Meara said.

“He was left in prison to die when everyone knew he was going to die.”