Discussing what’s next for Matt Rhule, Huskers recruiting in the latest episode of Recruiting Blitz

Welcome back to Inside Nebraska’s recruiting podcast, Recruiting Blitz!

Join us each week as senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith and digital producer/staff writer Jansen Coburn talk the latest developing stories in Nebraska football recruiting.

For this episode, Greg and Jansen discussed the latest recruiting conversations as well as some topics for spring ball and the future. Some of the topics they covered in the episode were:

>> What’s next in the recruiting cycle (as of mid-February)

>> Priorities for Matt Rhule and his staff during winter conditioning as it relates to recruiting.

>> Decision timeline for Dylan Raiola following his upcoming scheduled spring visits to Nebraska and Georgia.

>> Who are Nebraska’s early enrollees, and which player has the best chance of playing early?

>> Q&A: How does incoming linebacker Eric Fields’ skillset compare to that of former Nebraska linebacker Lavonte David?

Check out the full video podcast in the video above or by heading to the Inside Nebraska YouTube page. The podcast is also available in audio form on the Inside Nebraska Podcast at Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

Discuss Nebraska’s recruiting and more – and ask your question for the next episode of Recruiting Blitz – with other Husker fans on the Insider’s Board.