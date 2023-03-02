Discovery’ To End With Fifth Season In Early 2024 On Paramount+ – The Hamden Journal

The end is in sight for Star Trek: Discovery. Paramount+ announced today that its longest-running original drama series will end with its upcoming fifth season in early 2024.

Leading up to the final season, Paramount+ will honor the show’s groundbreaking storytelling over its last four seasons with year-long celebrations and appearances at key events in markets around the world.

“Star Trek: Discovery is a perennial favorite on the service, near and dear to the hearts of legions of ‘Star Trek’ fans as well as all of us here at Paramount+,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer at Paramount Streaming. “The series and its incredible cast and creatives ushered in a new era for Star Trek when it debuted over six years ago, embracing the future of streaming with serialized storytelling, bringing to life deep and complex characters that honor Gene Roddenberry’s legacy of representing diversity and inclusion, and pushing the envelope with award-winning world-building. This final season will see our beloved crew take on a new adventure and we can’t wait to celebrate the series’ impact on the franchise leading up to its final season early next year.”

Star Trek: Discovery, which launched in 2017, is a legacy show for Paramount+. It helped announce then upstart CBS All Access as its first commissioned original series. It also launched the Star Trek franchise on the streamer which has grown to five current series. With Picard currently in its final season, Star Trek: Discovery will be the final CBS all Access series to end its run on Paramount+.

CBS made waves in 2017, when Discovery, part of a storied franchise, was sent to the company’s then in-the-works streaming service instead of the flagship broadcast network. Star Trek: Discovery did premiere on CBS before becoming a CBS All Access exclusive. Discovery made a return to CBS in the fall of 2020 when Season 1 was used as contingency programming because of the pandemic’s impact on production.

The fifth and final season will find Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well … dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.

Principal photography has just wrapped, but there will be come additional filming on the season, a source tells The Hamden Journal.

“As lifelong fans of Star Trek, it has been an immense honor and privilege to help bring Star Trek: Discovery to the world,” said executive producers and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise. “The ‘Trek’ universe means so much to so many – including us – and we couldn’t be prouder of everything Discovery has contributed to its legacy, particularly with representation. If just one person sees themselves, or the possibilities for their future, in a new way because of Discovery, then we think we’d have made Gene Roddenberry very proud.”

Star Trek: Discovery season five cast members include Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner).

“Of course, there would be no Discovery without Sonequa Martin-Green and the extraordinary team of artists, both in front of and behind the camera, who have brought this show to life,” Kurtzman and Paradise continued. “Their passion and determination to make every episode special has been deeply inspiring; so too has their love and support for one another and their genuine love for ‘Star Trek.’ Discovery has truly become a family over the years – and we couldn’t be more grateful to be part of it.”

“To the fans around the world, thank you for joining us on this incredible journey,” they added. “Your love for these characters and your excitement for every episode, every season, has meant the world to us. We can’t wait for you to see what we’ve been working on for this final season; we appreciate your patience in the meantime and trust us when we say it’ll be worth the wait. We love you all! LLAP”

“I can hardly believe that this mind-blowing journey with Star Trek: Discovery is ending,” said series star and producer Martin-Green. “I’m astoundingly blessed by God to have played Captain Michael Burnham and to have taken part in a legacy alongside an extraordinary cast, phenomenal crew and remarkable writing team. To our most supportive partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+, who insisted on making television history, I’m deeply grateful. I’m also deeply grateful for the creative collaboration with our showrunners Michelle Paradise and Alex Kurtzman, as well as Olatunde Osunsanmi and the incomparable team of executive producers. I will never forget how it felt to stand together as a show family, cradling the heirloom of ‘Trek’ with all those from the franchise at large and with the fans. The fans welcomed us into their hearts as we launched a new iteration of ‘Trek’ and an entire entertainment platform, and we’ll never forget it. 65 episodes later, here’s to the entire company of Star Trek: Discovery, to the show and its fifth and final season, to its beloved fans and to all those who envision a better future. Let’s fly… ”

David Stapf, president of CBS Studios added: “When we first started talking about the return of ‘Star Trek’ eight years ago, we never could have imagined the indelible impact Star Trek: Discovery would have. The series brought back a beloved global franchise, and just like its predecessors, Discovery honored Star Trek’s legacy of ‘infinite diversity in infinite combinations,’ representing the best of what we could be as humans when we celebrate our differences. I’d like to thank Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise, who have led this show with heart, passion, and as fans themselves with vivid storytelling – always ready to push boundaries like those before them. And finally, I’d like to thank this talented cast, led by the brilliant Sonequa Martin-Green, whose leadership both onscreen and off has helped guide the way from day one.”

There has been speculation about new series in the franchise as part of Kurtzman’s deal with CBS Studios. As we previously reported, a new offshoot, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, is in development at CBS Studios and Alex Kurtzman’s studio-based Secret Hideout for the streamer. Current Star Trek series in addition to Discovery include Star Trek: Picard, which is currently airing its final season, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Prodigy.

Star Trek: Discovery is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise serve as co-showrunners.