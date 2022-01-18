‘Discovery’, ‘Strange New Worlds’ & ‘Lower Decks’ Renewed, ‘Picard’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date

Paramount+’s Star Trek Universe is beefing up its ranks. ViacomCBS’ streaming service has announced several 10-episode-long season pickup orders as well as premiere dates across the sci-fi franchise:

● Star Trek: Discovery has been renewed for a fifth season. Season four of Star Trek: Discovery returns with new episodes on Thursday, Feb. 10.

More from Deadline

● Season two of Star Trek: Picard will premiere on Thursday, March 3. Following the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays. Star Trek: Picard is currently in production on a previously announced third season.

● Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been renewed for a second season ahead of its season one debut, which will premiere on Thursday, May 5. Following the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays.

● Star Trek: Lower Decks animated series will return summer 2022 with a 10-episode-long third season. Star Trek: Lower Decks has also been renewed for a 10-episode-long fourth season.

● Season one of fellow animated series Star Trek: Prodigy returned on Thursday, Jan. 6 with episode six. The remaining four episodes of season one’s first half will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays, with episode 10 available to stream on Thursday, Feb. 3. The additional 10-episode-long second half of season one will be available on Paramount+ later in 2022.

“Four years ago, we made a promise to grow Star Trek into something it had never been before, and thanks to the incredibly hard work done by our many talented showrunners, writers, and directors, along with the extraordinary support of CBS Studios and Paramount+, we’re keeping our word,” said Alex Kurtzman, architect and executive producer, Star Trek franchise. “Now our current shows are set up for the future as we work to build Trek’s’ next phase of programming for years to come.”

Story continues

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.