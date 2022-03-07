Discovery+ Orders Trio Of Factual Shows – Global Briefs – The Hamden Journal

Discovery+ Orders Trio Of UK Factual Shows, Recommissions & Spin-Offs

Discovery+ has ordered a trio of UK factual series and recommissioned several more as it builds up the streamer in the UK. This Cop Life, The Saved & Remade Workshop and Scrapyard Millions (working title) will drop on the SVoD later this year and also play out on Discovery’s linear channels, which feeds into the media outfit’s strategy. Discovery has also recommissioned Shed & Buried, Nick Knowles Heritage Rescue, Wheeler Dealers: Dream Car and Ed Stafford First Man Out, while ordering spin-offs Aussie Gold Hunters: Mine SOS and Opal Hunters: Outback Odyssey (working title). UK originals increased 50% last year following the streamer’s launch in the territory and GM James Gibbons recently told The Hamden Journal the country is crucial in driving up subs, which are at 22M worldwide two years in.

UK Ratings: ‘Peaky Blinders’ Level With ‘The Ipcress File’

BBC One’s Peaky Blinders and ITV’s The Ipcress File were level last night in the battle of the flashy Sunday 9pm dramas, both gripping 3.5M viewers. Peaky Blinders lost 300,000 from the opener, which was a record UK launch, while ITV’s highly-anticipated remake of the 1965 Michael Caine film was around 1M behind the closer of last week’s high-stakes thriller Trigger Point. The pair’s rivalry is made all the sweeter by The Ipcress File starring Peaky Blinders alum Joe Cole, who plays the lead of spy Harry Palmer.

Newen Connect Strengthens Sales

Newen Connect has bolstered its sales team by hiring a Head of Factual Distribution and VP France and Digital Sales. Chloé Persyn and Camille Dupeuble join to strengthen and develop the global distributor’s documentary activity and boost co-pros and digital revenues. “>The strengthening of our teams will allow us to better respond to the growing demand from channels and platforms for quality European content,” said Leona Connell, Newen Connect EVP Distribution.

Scottish Producers Secures ‘Goldenacre’ Option & Explore Homeland For BBC

Scottish producer Two Rivers Media has acquired the film and TV rights to Philip Miller’s literary thriller The Goldenacre prior to its publication this summer, while Line of Duty star Martin Compston is to explore the nation in a BBC factual series. Miller’s third novel, which is set in Edinburgh, blends intrigue, tragedy and humor in a thrilling story about the provenance of art, exploring the mystery of a painting by Charles Rennie Mackintosh. Channel 4-backed Two Rivers also optioned Tanya Byrne’s Afterlove recently as the producer pushes into the drama game. Meanwhile in the Scottish TV sector, Compston, who stars as DI Steve Arnott in the UK’s most watched drama, is helming Scottish Fling (working title) for BBC Scotland and BBC Factual. Compston will travel to all corners of the country in the six-parter, which comes from Tern Television.