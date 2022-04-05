Discovery Italy To Adapt BBC Studios Formats – Mip TV Briefs – The Hamden Journal

Discovery Italy To Adapt BBC Studios Formats ‘The Great British Sewing Bee’ And This Is MY House’

Discovery in Italy has commissioned local-language versions of The Great British Sewing Bee and This is MY House after striking deals with distributor BBC Studios. Reality competition show The Great British Sewing Bee, originally from Love Productions, will be known as Tailor Made – Chi Ha La Stoffa?, with local producer Blu Yazmine producing ahead of a June debut on streamer Discovery+. A linear debut will follow on Real Time. This is MY House, in which celebrities guess whose home they are seeing, was created by Richard Bacon and Nick Weidenfeld and made by producer Expectation for BBC1, will be renamed Questa è Casa Mia and aired on Real Time next month.

Irvine Welsh’s ITVX Drama ‘Crime’ Sells Globally

A host of broadcasters have bought Britbox/ITVX’s Irvine Welsh-created police drama Crime. CBC (Canada), RTE (Ireland), VRT (Belgium), POLAR+ and CANAL+ Group (France) and Magenta TV (Germany) are among the buyers, with US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand rights going to Britbox, which is operated separately to the UK streamer of the same name. Distributor Cineflix Rights has also acquired rights to season two of the Buccaneer Media and Off the Grid Film & TV drama, which will debut on ITV’s soon-to-launch ITVX streaming platform. ITVX replaces Britbox later this year.

Conde Nast Entertainment Hires Ex-BBC iPlayer Content Chief Victoria Jaye

Former BBC iPlayer and YouTube Originals exec Victoria Jaye has joined Conde Nast Entertainment as VP of Digital Video Programming and Development, Europe. Based in London, she reports to SVP of Digital Video Ezzie Chidi-Ofong. Jaye’s role will focus on creating content around Conde Nast’s brands, which include Wired, GQ and Vanity Fair. She joins from British media start-up Whynow, where she was Director of Original Content.

HBO Max Buys ‘Delphine: The Secret Princess’ From Stablemate Warner Bros

HBO Max and Australia’s SBS have acquired Belgian doc Delphine: The Secret Princess from Warner Bros. International Television Production. The three-part doc tells the story of artist Delphine Boël, who in 2020 won a long battle to have her title as Princess of Belgium recognised. It will debut on HBO Max in Central and Eastern Europe, Iberia, the Nordics and the Netherlands from 1 May and debuts on SBS later that month.

The UK’s Channel 5 Takes Hitler Doc Series

The UK’s Channel 5 and Australia’s SBS have bought Could Hitler Have Been Stopped? The Politics of Appeasement. The two-part doc, distributed by Abacus Media Rights, looks at the nature of the hands-off policy around the Third Reich leader before and during the early stages of the Second World War. Adrian Munsey (Thomas Hardy: Fate, Exclusion and Tragedy) is producer and director.

Werner Herzog Volcano Chasers Doc Fires Up At Mip TV

Werner Herzog’s latest feature doc The Fire Within: A Requiem for Katia and Maurice Krafft has launched at MipTV this week. The film is from Brian Leith Productions, Bonne Pioche and Titan Films and looks at the story of volcanologist filmmakers Katia and Maurice Krafft, who were instantly killed by a pyroclastic flow on the Japanese volcano Mt. Unzen in 1991. It has pre-sold to BBC Storyville and several other buyers, including Franco-Germany channel Arte taking rights.