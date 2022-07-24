Disappointing photos show what it’s actually like to go on a cruise

Cruising is a popular vacation that Insider’s reporter found to be less glamorous than it appears on social media and in promotional ads.Joey Hadden/Insider

I recently took a seven-day voyage on the largest cruise ship in the world, my first cruise ever.

I found the reality of cruising didn’t match my expectations from social media and promotional ads.

I spent much of my time battling crowds, waiting in lines, and sitting in hot tour buses.

When I booked my first cruise aboard Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas, I expected breathtaking views of the world between relaxing swimming and sunbathing sessions.

From images of cruising I’ve seen in the past, I expected to be able to relax and enjoy some pool time.Buena Vista Images/Barry Winiker/Getty Images

But my experience cruising for the first time didn’t quite meet my expectations.

The author on the top deck of Wonder of the Seas.Joey Hadden/Insider

I sunbathed in a loud, crowded pool area when I was lucky enough to find a chair. I spent more time waiting in lines than I anticipated. And I saw much of the world from behind other people’s heads.

Wonder of the Seas from the window of a ferry.Joey Hadden/Insider

The disappointment started even before I was on the cruise. Since I don’t live nearby my cruise’s departure city, my trip began with a flight and a budget hotel room near my port in Fort Lauderdale.

The author in a hotel near the port.Joey Hadden/Insider

When I arrived at my port city’s airport, I waited 45 minutes for a hotel shuttle to pick me up. This was the first of many crowded bus rides, and I wish I had called a cab.

Hotel shuttles picking up guests from Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport.Joey Hadden/Insider

The next day, I piled into a bus I felt was too hot with several other cruise guests and headed to the port.

A bus taking cruisers from a hotel to the cruise port.Joey Hadden/Insider

I didn’t think the Fort Lauderdale Port was very picturesque, but I didn’t expect it to be.

A view of the port from the bus.Joey Hadden/Insider

There was a long line to get inside the cruise terminal, and I should have known by this point that I’d stand in many more lines during my cruise.

People waiting in line at the cruise terminal.Joey Hadden/Insider

Inside the cruise terminal, there was another long line to get through security. While I waited, I chuckled to myself as I read signs that said, “Adventure begins here.”

People waiting in line inside the cruise terminal.Joey Hadden/Insider

Once aboard the ship, I was excited to view the ocean as we sailed away, but I was blocked by tall, thick glass and couldn’t find a place to stand.

People standing on the top deck as the ship sails away.Joey Hadden/Insider

The ship was so large that I got lost a few times during my stay. I found the maps on each floor to be helpful, though.

A map of one deck (L) and a hallway of cabins (R).Joey Hadden/Insider

But as I explored the ship during my week-long stay, I was surprised to find that even the world’s largest cruise ship still felt overcrowded at times to me.

People enjoying the top decks of the largest cruise ship in the world.Joey Hadden/Insider

While people seemed to be enjoying themselves, many of the communal decks looked and felt to me just like a crowded mall.

People perusing the shops and restaurants on board.Joey Hadden/Insider

There were crowds and lines virtually everywhere I went, such as the buffet.

A crowded buffet on the world’s largest cruise ship.Joey Hadden/Insider

The pools were also usually busy.

A crowded pool on the world’s largest cruise ship.Joey Hadden/Insider

A Royal Caribbean representative noted to Insider there are 19 pools, plunge pools, and whirlpools accessible to guests aboard Wonder of the Seas.

And the pool decks were typically just as crowded.

A crowded section of the world’s largest cruise ship.Joey Hadden/Insider

Even though there were rules against saving chairs with towels, I still saw plenty of people doing it, so finding a spot to relax was stressful.

People sitting in chairs on the top deck.Joey Hadden/Insider

A Royal Caribbean representative told Insider that crew members might remove items from lounge chairs after 30 minutes. Still, they must also consider families and groups who may be in the pool or going to the restroom when enforcing rules like these and must use their best judgment.

If I waited until the evening to find a spot, I found it to be too windy and cold outside to enjoy the pool.

The author “enjoying” the wind on the top deck in the evening.Joey Hadden/Insider

Cruise ships tend to be full of activities, but I found many of them had long lines.

People waiting in line to go down a slide.Joey Hadden/Insider

At port stops, I waited in lines to go through security every time I left and returned to the ship. While I found this annoying, it made me feel safer, at least.

People waiting in line at a security checkpoint.Joey Hadden/Insider

The lines continued at each port, which was crowded with other tourists excited to begin their tours.

People waiting in line to ride a ferry.Joey Hadden/Insider

I often had to battle through crowds just to find signs for my particular excursions.

People looking for their excursion groups.Joey Hadden/Insider

It was exciting to explore new places at each stop, though some of this exploration was from the window of another hot bus.

Inside a hot tour bus.Joey Hadden/Insider

A Royal Caribbean representative told Insider that the cruise line works with local tour operators for their excursions, making air conditioning standards vary.

And when I was finally doing the cool thing I booked, like walking across a suspension bridge amid the treetops, my view was sometimes blocked once more by everyone else who booked the tour, too.

People crossing a suspension bridge in Roátan, Honduras.Joey Hadden/Insider

According to a crew member I overheard, roughly 5,000 other people were aboard the ship, so I understand why the cruise felt so crowded. I think that if I were to book a less crowded cruise next time, I might enjoy it more.

The top deck early in the morning before it becomes crowded.Joey Hadden/Insider

Next time, I think I’ll book during the off-season to avoid crowds.

People enjoying the top decks of the largest cruise ship in the world.Joey Hadden/Insider

Although my first cruise didn’t meet my expectations, I still have hope that I could enjoy a cruise one day.

The author at a port in front of the world’s largest cruise ship.Joey Hadden/Insider

