Disappointing photos show what it was really like to visit the Eiffel Tower, and it’s not as romantic as you might think

Visiting the Eiffel Tower is hugely popular among tourists around the world, but the author found it to be far less romantic in person.Vladislav Zolotov/Getty

I recently spent a day visiting the Eiffel Tower and the surrounding neighborhood in Paris.

While I expected to be blown away by the scenery, I felt the iconic landmark was crowded and less romantic to visit.

Near the tower, I saw long lines, obstructions, and tawdry trinkets. But I found a much better view elsewhere.

After I took my first solo train journey from London to Paris for work in November 2022, I spent a day visiting the Eiffel Tower.

A stock image of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.Getty Images

The Eiffel Tower has been one of Paris’ most iconic landmarks since it was built in the 1880s by engineer Gustave Eiffel.

A portrait of Gustave Eiffel (L) and a postcard of the Eiffel Tower from 1909 (R).Universal History Archive/Getty Images, Culture Club/Getty Images

Source: Tour Eiffel official website

Thanks to social media and TV shows like “Emily in Paris,” I expected the Eiffel Tower to encapsulate Parisian beauty and spellbinding romanticism.

The Eiffel Tower featured in episode 5 of “Emily in Paris” season 2.Netflix

Whenever I saw the Eiffel Tower from a distance as I walked around Paris, I was impressed by the feat of architecture, and I thought it was sweet that so many people had come to see it with their loved ones.

A view of the Eiffel Tower taken by the author.Maria Noyen/Insider

But closer to the towering landmark, I was disappointed by the sheer number of tourists blocking each other’s view and the kitschy consumerism of the area.

A view of the Eiffel Tower from afar.Maria Noyen/Insider

My disappointment began when I got to my hotel. I’d purposefully booked it to be close to the Eiffel Tower …

Author Maria Noyen in her hotel room.Maria Noyen/Insider

… but the area around the landmark was so built up that my view consisted of the subway and a supermarket.

Noyen’s hotel view consisted of a subway station and a grocery store.Maria Noyen/Insider

On the bright side, my hotel was only a 15-minute walk from the Eiffel Tower. But the closer I got to the famous landmark, the less romantic it felt.

The closer Noyen got to the Eiffel Tower, the less glamorous it looked.Maria Noyen/Insider

When I researched the gardens bordering the Eiffel Tower on TripAdvisor a few months before visiting, I saw photos of people relaxing and picnicking on the grass.

A general photo of people sitting in Parc du Champ de Mars in Paris.Bruno DE HOGUES/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Source: TripAdvisor

But I had missed the part where travelers said the gardens are closed in the colder months, and steel fences blocked the area from the public when I visited.

The beautiful green spaces behind the Eiffel Tower are fenced off.Maria Noyen/Insider

Source: Paris Journey

There were also signs around the park telling the public not to drop food that could attract rats, which felt a little off-putting to me.

Signs warning visitors not to leave food because of rats were posted around the gardens.Maria Noyen/Insider

As I got closer to the Eiffel Tower, I saw a long line of tour buses stretched across the street. It felt like an omen of what was to come.

The street leading to the Eiffel Tower was lined with tour buses.Maria Noyen/Insider

The closer I got, the more my view was obstructed by other tourists and the steel fences that herd visitors toward the landmark.

A car in front of the Eiffel Tower.Maria Noyen/Insider

When I arrived, I was acutely aware that I was one of several thousand tourists who visit the landmark daily — 20,000, it turns out. Many visitors wore berets, which felt more touristy than authentically French to me.

Noyen saw a lot of tourists wearing berets.Maria Noyen/Insider

Source: Paris Tourist Office via Euro News

I chuckled to myself when I saw multiple street vendors standing outside the Eiffel Tower selling the traditional French style of hat to tourists.

Noyen saw lots of street vendors selling Eiffel Tower replicas and berets.Maria Noyen/Insider

But it wasn’t just other tourists that burst my bubble of romanticism. The tower itself was under construction, and the scaffolding wasn’t pretty.

A couple takes a selfie in front of the Eiffel Tower.Maria Noyen/Insider

I was also disappointed when I saw the long line of people waiting to go up the Eiffel Tower and opted out of the experience, which also saved me somewhere between $11 and $28.

A glass wall separated people queueing to go up the Eiffel Tower.Maria Noyen/Insider

Source: Tour Eiffel ticket website

When I walked over to the other side of the Eiffel Tower, I saw that it was similarly crowded with people taking photos of the famous landmark.

The author’s view of the Eiffel Tower.Maria Noyen/Insider

I thought it was a shame that so many people were looking at the landmark through the lenses of their phones — of which I’m also guilty — rather than experiencing the incredible piece of architecture in reality.

Crowds surged toward the Eiffel Tower.Maria Noyen/Insider

But I was surprised that the further I got from the Eiffel Tower, the more beautiful it appeared. I couldn’t see the crowds of tourists or scaffolding and steel barriers anymore.

The view of the Eiffel Tower from the Passerelle Debilly footbridge.Maria Noyen/Insider

That’s when I discovered, just a few minutes’ walk away, that the Debilly footbridge, where thousands of love locks are hung, also provided sweeping views of the Eiffel Tower and the Seine river.

A general view of Paris with the Eiffel Tower and Passerelle Debilly Bridge.Tolga_TEZCAN/Getty

The Eiffel Tower may be a global symbol of romance, but these little locks were proof people in love had come to Paris.

Love locks on the Debilly footbridge.Maria Noyen/Insider

While my visit to the Eiffel Tower was a good lesson in managing expectations, finding the Debilly footbridge taught me that sometimes the best parts of a trip aren’t the things you plan.

Thousands of love locks hang on the Debilly footbridge.Maria Noyen/Insider

