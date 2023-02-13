Disappointing photos of Rihanna’s halftime show prove you should never have your phone out at a concert

Rihanna rocks the stage at the Super Bowl halftime show.Tyler Lauletta / Insider

Rihanna absolutely crushed her Super Bowl halftime show.

But trying to take pictures of the show utterly failed to capture the experience of seeing her performance.

It was all the proof I needed that no one ever needs more than two or three photos of any concert they’re seeing.

I attended my first Super Bowl this year, and had a pretty solid seat for the game.

Hey that’s me at the Super Bowl!Tyler Lauletta / Insider

That also meant I was in prime position to see Rihanna’s highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime show.

Rihanna performs at the 2023 Super Bowl.Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Before the show, I caught a glimpse of what I assumed to be Rihanna’s stage waiting in the wings outside the stadium.

Rihanna’s stage sits outside State Farm Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LVII.Tyler Lauletta / Insider

Once the clock hit zero in the first half, a crew rushed to take the field and construct Rihanna’s massive stage. It was an impressive feat.

The stage was set, Rihanna stood waiting to start her first show in ages. And I was standing there with my phone out like an idiot.

I was torn. As a reporter, I felt it important to capture these moments. But I am not a photographer. I am just some guy at a show.

Rihanna waits atop the stage for the start of her Super Bowl halftime show.Tyler Lauletta / Insider

Maybe there are better photographers out there with iPhones.

Maybe every time I’ve cheerily asked people struggling to fit into a selfie if they’d like me to take one for them, I was unknowingly doing them a disservice. I have no idea.

But I do know I was having a better time when my phone was in my pocket.

The show was electric, with Rihanna rattling through hit after hit after hit. Even from my end zone position, it felt wild to be there.

Rihanna and her dancers go to work at the Super Bowl halftime show.Tyler Lauletta / Insider

But then every 30 seconds I would ruin what was a wild show by reminding myself to take my phone out and try to get a few shots.

Oh look another photo from my dumb phone of a moment that was way cooler than this looks.Tyler Lauletta / Insider

None of my photos turned out good. Obviously! How would they?

Photos came out with blur, blur, blur, blur, blur.Tyler Lauletta / Insider

I was in the end zone at a weird angle trying to zoom in on an iPhone and capture a moment.

That’s not how moments work.

You capture moments with your eyes and your brain and the atoms that make up your body. We all hate social media for the same reason.

After every unsuccessful photo session, I would put the phone back down and take the show in again fully.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

And every time, I was drawn right back in.

Look how good real photos come out! There’s professionals here that know what they are doing! Who am I to believe that my photo will matter?

I still don’t know how the show looked for viewers at home. But I promise my view was better than this looks.

Rihanna is red on stage.Tyler Lauletta / Insider

I assume the production for viewers at home was amazing. But being there was vibrant.

And there’s nothing myself or my iPhone could do to communicate that vibrancy from my phone to Instagram or whatever.

I will say, those that who were watching from home definitely got the jump on the memes.

I didn’t realize it was a Super Smash Bros set until well after the game was over.

I have no problem with people who take their phones out at shows.

Rihanna performs at the Super Bowl halftime show.Tyler Lauletta / Insider

I try my best not to yuck another’s yum. There’s obviously a reason to capture cool moments. This was Rihanna’s first time back on stage playing the hits in forever! It was historic!

But at the same time, why are we doing this? With my camera? From my angle? When just being there is way better?

Seeing Rihanna’s halftime show proved two things to me:

Rihanna performs at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show.Rob Carr / Staff / Getty Images

1) Rihanna still has got the goods.

2) Shows were made for seeing with your eyes, not your iPhone. Let the pros handle the real photos! Like this!

Moving forward, I will hold myself to a max of four photos at shows.

Rihanna shines bright like a diamond.Tyler Lauletta / Insider

Take a photo with the friends you are with, maybe when the artist takes the stage, or if something really sick happens.

This is maybe the only good shot I got all night. It was clearly the time you were supposed to take photos.

It looks fine.

For the rest of it, I humbly suggest we keep our phones in our pockets.

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl LVII.AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis

No time for cameras, we’ll use our eyes as lenses.

The professionals have us covered.

