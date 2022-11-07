Disadvantages of Roth IRAs Every Investor Should Know

A Roth individual retirement account (IRA) is a retirement savings account that a person can contribute to each year. Under certain circumstances, funds can be withdrawn tax-free.

The money saved in a Roth IRA can be invested in financial instruments, such as equities, bonds, or savings accounts. Contributions to a Roth IRA are made with after-tax money, meaning that the contributions are made after income taxes have been withdrawn from the account holder’s paycheck.

Roth IRAs offer a long-term tax benefit since withdrawals of contributions and investment earnings are not taxed in retirement. However, Roth IRAs may not be the right retirement account for everyone. Although there are benefits to Roth IRAs, there are also distinct disadvantages that should be considered.

Key Takeaways Roth individual retirement accounts (IRAs) offer several key benefits, including tax-free growth, tax-free withdrawals in retirement, and no required minimum distributions (RMDs). However, they have drawbacks as well.

One key disadvantage: Roth IRA contributions are made with after-tax money, meaning there’s no tax deduction in the contribution year.

Another drawback is that withdrawals of account earnings must not be made until at least five years have passed since the first contribution.

This five-year rule may make Roths less beneficial to open if you’re already in late middle age.

Roth IRAs’ tax-free distributions may not be advantageous if you’re in a lower income tax bracket when you are retired.

Roth vs. Traditional IRA

Roth and traditional IRAs are excellent ways to stash money away for retirement. However, there are annual contribution limits.

For 2023, individuals can contribute a maximum of $6,500 each year or $7,500 if they’re age 50 or older.

To contribute to either, you must have earned income, which is money earned from working or owning a business. Also, you cannot deposit more than you’ve earned in a given year.

Despite these similarities, the accounts are actually quite different. Below are the disadvantages of Roth IRAs.

Roth IRA Income Limits

One disadvantage of the Roth IRA is that you can’t contribute to one if you make too much money. The limits are based on your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) and tax filing status. To find your MAGI, start with your adjusted gross income (AGI)—you can find this on your tax return—and add back certain deductions.

In general:

You can contribute the full amount if your MAGI is below a certain amount.

You can make a partial contribution if your MAGI is in the phaseout range.

If your MAGI is too high, then you can’t contribute at all.

Below is a rundown of the Roth IRA income and contribution limits for 2022 and 2023.