Disabled Texas woman dies from neglect that left mold growing on body

A disabled Texas woman died after being found in her home in deplorable conditions — and her three grown children have been arrested in the disturbing case, authorities said.

The children are charged with injury to a disabled person with serious bodily injury. BCSO Roxanna Carrero along with her siblings lived with their mother. BCSO

All of the mother’s children were trained to take care of her, but terribly neglected her. KHOU

Patricia Martinez, 57, died Saturday afternoon in a San Antonio hospital after she was rescued from her home by Bexar County sheriff’s deputies on Thursday, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Monday.

When deputies came to the woman’s aid last week, the bedridden mother was in “filthy conditions” — with insect infestations in her room and mold growing on parts of her body, Salazar told KENS5.

Authorities were tipped off to Martinez’s neglected condition by Adult Protective Services, who said they were concerned about “a steep decline in her level of health,” the sheriff said.

Martinez’s children, 37-year-old Oscar Dominguez, 24-year-old Roxanna Carrero and 18-year-old Pedro Luis Carrero are charged with injury to a disabled person with serious bodily injury– a first-degree felony, Salazar said Monday.

All three children lived with their mother and had been trained in how to care for her, the sheriff added.

“It’s likely she’s going to pay with her life for their neglect,” Salazar told the San Antonio station before the woman’s death. “God have mercy on their souls when their time comes.”

It’s unclear whether the charges will be upgraded for Martinez’ children now that she had died, the sheriff added.