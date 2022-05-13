‘Dirty Dancing’ star Jennifer Grey says Johnny Depp was ‘so beautiful’ it was ‘inhuman’ when they were engaged in the late 1980s

Jennifer Grey and Johnny Depp in 1989.Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images; Ke.Mazur/WireImage

Jennifer Grey told Drew Barrymore that in 1989 Johnny Depp was “so beautiful” it was “inhuman.”

She was engaged to Depp for nine months in the late ’80s.

She said she felt like God plopped her into “a Johnny Depp souffle.”

“Dirty Dancing” star Jennifer Grey reflected on her nine-month engagement to Johnny Depp on Thursday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

“You have to understand, Johnny Depp, 1989 Johnny Depp, so beautiful, you’ve never seen a more beautiful…it’s almost inhuman,” Grey told host Drew Barrymore.

Grey also told Barrymore that she was engaged to Depp and Matthew Broderick at different times during the same month in 1988.

The “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” star dated Broderick first. The two were engaged, but a 1987 car crash in Ireland that killed two people and nearly killed him was too much for their relationship to handle and they broke up in 1988. In her memoir “Out of the Corner,” Grey explained that she met Depp through her agent and they got engaged about two weeks into their romance.

“It was really a sign that there was trouble afoot on my part,” Grey told Barrymore of the fact that she was engaged to two men in the same month. “I just thought it was God rescuing me from one bad situation and just lovingly plopping me into a Johnny Depp souffle.”

In an excerpt of her book viewed by Insider, Grey shared an entry from a journal she kept shortly after meeting Depp.

“On August 12, I wrote in my journal, ‘I’m in love, pretty sure for the first time in my life … He’s kind, funny, smart, moral, thoughtful, respectful,'” she wrote.

Johnny Depp and Jennifer Grey.Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

She also shared that the two had a dog named Lulu. “She was our practice baby and someone to keep me company when Johnny was out of town,” she wrote in an excerpt of the book originally published by The Independent.

But according to Grey, the relationship was short-lived in part because of Depp’s behavior.

Story continues

“He’d started missing his flights home to LA having overslept or, when he did come home, he’d be crazy jealous and paranoid about what I’d been up to while he was gone,” she said in the book. She admitted to breaking off the engagement via a note she left in his hotel room one day after he left for a meeting one morning and failed to come back or try to contact her.

“Out of the Corner” is available now.

Read the original article on Insider