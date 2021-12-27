Dirt biker, 13, dies in crash while fleeing Florida police

A 13-year-old boy riding a dirt bike died in a crash Sunday afternoon as he was fleeing police on a Florida highway, a report said.

The teen, identified by family to WPBF 25 as Stanley Davis Jr., lost control of the dirt bike and careened into a median on U.S. Highway 1 in Boynton Beach, police said.

Davis was ejected off the bike and slammed into a sign on the median, the report said. He died at the scene.

Officers with the Boynton Beach Police Department had tried to pull over Davis after he was allegedly driving erratically.

Surveillance footage obtained by WPBF 25 shows the beginning of the pursuit – as the teen speeds away from a police SUV that tried to pull him over in the parking lot of a gas station.

Stanley Davis Jr. was identified as the 13-year-old who lost control of the dirt bike and careened into a median on U.S. Highway 1 in Boynton Beach. Boynton Beach Bulldogs/Twitter Davis was allegedly speeding away from a police SUV that had tried to pull him over in the parking lot of a gas station. Boynton Beach Bulldogs/Twitter

The dirt biker can be seen making a left out of the gas station before heading in the opposite direction about 10 seconds later – with the cop close behind.

The officer involved in the chase has been placed on administrative duty as the Florida Highway Patrol leads an investigation of the crash.

“Our hearts go out to the family members of this young person,” Boynton Beach Police Chief Michael Gregory said in a statement to the news outlet.

“They can trust that we and our law enforcement partners will be conducting a series of thorough and meticulous investigations into the circumstances of what occurred,” Gregory said.