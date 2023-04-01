Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade headline Naismith Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023

Dwyane Wade is heading to the Hall of Fame. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was officially announced at the Final Four on Saturday and it is a loaded one.

Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade, each legends with the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat, lead the way among players. The addition of Pau Gasol and Tony Parker alongside Nowitzki also means the class will feature three of the greatest European players ever.

Between that quartet of players alone, you have 39 NBA All-Star selections, 10 NBA championships and four Olympic medals.

The most legendary figure to be inducted, though, is arguably San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, the winningest coach in NBA history and a five-time champion. His former assistant, current Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon, will also be inducted for her playing career in the WNBA, though her work as a coach could end up being worthy in its own right.

The addition of Popovich and Parker also completes the Spurs dynasty’s move to the Hall of Fame, with Tim Duncan earning induction in 2020 and Manu Ginobili in 2022.

Coaches Gene Bess, Gary Blair, David Hixon, Gene Keady and Jimmy Valvano also got the call.

The 1976 Olympic women’s basketball team, which won the silver medal in its first Olympics appearance, was also inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The enshrinement ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 12 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Naismith Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Dirk Nowitzki

Dallas Mavericks (1998-2019)

Dwyane Wade

Miami Heat (2003-16, 2018-19), Chicago Bulls (2016-17), Cleveland Cavaliers (2017-18)

Three-time NBA champion (2006, 2012, 2013)

2006 Finals MVP

13-time NBA All-Star

2009 NBA scoring champion

Three-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team

2008 Olympic gold medalist

Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki are headed to the Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Pau Gasol

Memphis Grizzlies (2001-08), Los Angeles Lakers (2008-14), Chicago Bulls (2014-16), San Antonio Spurs (2016-19), Milwaukee Bucks (2019)

Two-time NBA champion (2009, 2010)

Six-time NBA All-Star

2002 NBA Rookie of the Year

2006 FIBA World Cup gold medalist, three-time Olympic medalist

Tony Parker

San Antonio Spurs (2001-18), Charlotte Hornets (2018-19)

Four-time NBA champion (2003, 2005, 2007, 2014)

2007 NBA Finals MVP

Six-time NBA All-Star

Gregg Popovich

San Antonio Spurs (1996-present)

Five-time NBA champion (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014)

Three-time NBA Coach of the Year

NBA all-time wins leader (1,363)

Gregg Popovich and Tony Parker are officially a Hall of Fame duo. (REUTERS/Kimberly White)

Becky Hammon

As player: New York Liberty (199-2006), San Antonio Stars (2007-14)

As coach: San Antonio Spurs (2014-2022), Las Vegas Aces (2022-present)