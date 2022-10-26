Directors Guild Graduates 34 Members From TV Director Mentorship Program – The Hamden Journal

As part of its ongoing efforts to push the industry towards greater diversity, the Directors Guild has graduate 34 members from its Television Director Mentorship Program, which pairs members who seek to expand their TV directing careers (protégés) with veteran directors (mentors) who serve as their professional guides to the working world of episodic TV.

Founded in 2018, the nine-month program is part of the DGA’s Director Development Initiative, which focuses on education, networking and career development.

“Through mentorship and in-depth training from seasoned episodic director members, we have created opportunities for members across all DGA categories to deepen their skills and provide a robust pipeline of diverse talent for our industry,” DGA president Lesli Linka Glatter said. “My personal thanks to our terrific mentors who have so willingly supported the guild’s commitment to providing opportunities for the next generation of storytellers.”

Stressing the guild’s long-term commitment to diversity, Breannah Oppenhuizen, Diversity & Inclusion Program Executive for the DGA, said that the guild “looks forward to continuing the DDI Mentorship program with the release of the application for its 2023 cycle slated for early next year. The newest iteration of the program will reintroduce career development workshops as a key secondary component in addition to the craft workshops and monthly learning events.”

Here are this year’s graduating protéges and mentors:

East Coast:

Lloyd Lee Choi mentored by Rob Hardy

Jennifer Derwingson-Peacock mentored by Michael Pressman

Yor-El Francis mentored by Norberto Barba

Melissa Haizlip mentored by Seith Mann

Kris Lefcoe mentored by Andy Cadiff

Eduardo Letamendi mentored by Michael Smith

Seyi Peter-Thomas mentored by Laura Belsey

Lydia Dean Pilcher mentored by Michael Slovis

Sarah Pirozek mentored by Timothy Busfield

Susanna Styron mentored by Nicole Kassell

West Coast: