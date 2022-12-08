Directors Guild And IATSE Praise Congress For Passing Respect For Marriage Act – The Hamden Journal

The DGA and IATSE are praising Congress for passing the Respect for Marriage Act, which ensures federal recognition of same-sex and interracial unions.

The legislation, which was introduced in the wake of the Supreme Court’s repealing of Roe v. Wade, received bipartisan support. It was approved today in the House of Representatives by a vote of 258-169 and in the Senate last week by a vote voted 61-36, and the bill now heads to President Joe Biden for his signature.

“The DGA applauds both houses of Congress for the bipartisan passage of the Respect for Marriage Act and for President Biden’s enthusiastic support of the bill,” said DGA President Lesli Linka Glatter. “The DGA strongly believes in the core values represented in this legislation – support of the LGBTQ+ community and freedom for all through the protection of rights enshrined in the landmark Obergefell v. Hodges and Loving v. Virginia Supreme Court decisions that guarantee the legal recognition of same-sex and interracial marriages. We hope that this new law provides both security and opportunity to our members and the many individuals across America whose lives will be forever positively impacted by this groundbreaking legislation.

“During a time when our country has been challenged on many sides,” she continued, “we are very grateful to see bipartisan support for this human right from the President and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senator Susan Collins, Senator Tammy Baldwin, Senator Dianne Feinstein, Senator Lisa Murkowski, Senator Thom Tillis, Congressman Jerry Nadler, and Congressman David Cicilline, all of whom we thank for their leadership on this issue.”

IATSE said it also “applauds Congress for ensuring the rights of our members and their families are protected regardless the ideological bias of current or future U.S. Supreme Court justices.” Following the bill’s passage, IATSE’s Pride Committee said that “This bipartisan legislation ensures that loving couples, no matter their race or gender makeup, will continue to have the right to marry.”